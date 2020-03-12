We doubt there’s a queue to contact whoever made this creepy and racist dating ad

It’s commonplace now to find dates via apps and websites, as well as out in the real world, but it’s not so common to see ads printed up like a missing cat notice.

It’s equally rare to find someone with such a long list of objectionable requirements.

We expect his phone has been ringing off the hook, particularly with all those Europeens just dying to find a middle-aged racist husband.

This is what Reddit thought of the choosing beggar.

Someone calling themself u/AmbivalentAsshole was less ambivalent about the creepy ad guy.

Relatable.

READ MORE

This honest dating profile takes honest dating profiles to a new level

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image Giphy