Simply 13 coronavirus jokes to help take the edge off
As the country braces itself to find out how bad coronavirus is going to get – and how exactly the government’s response is going to shape up – here are 13 jokes about the bloody thing to help take the edge off, just a bit.
1.
It should be: "COVID-19 declared a pandemic by WHOM."
— John Gemberling (@Gemberlicking) March 11, 2020
2.
We’ve even been abandoned by the World Health Organisation. https://t.co/vmdze6dWtj
— David QC (@DavidMuttering) March 12, 2020
3.
Must be quite hard for burglars at the moment with everyone staying in all the time. Yesterday night our alarm went off, and as I was going downstairs to check, wondered about just coughing loudly to scare them off.
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 12, 2020
4.
The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19. Dogs previously held in quarantine can now be released. To be clear, WHO let the dogs out.
— Liam Hackett (@DiageoLiam) March 12, 2020
5.
Which Pathogen Wore It Better: pic.twitter.com/R5WThrnWxt
— Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) March 11, 2020
6.
Unnecessary tbh, the problem is *mass* gatherings https://t.co/YLZjLLQ0p4
— . (@twlldun) March 12, 2020
7.
Holding off the virus by infecting myself with other diseases it won’t fuck with. Currently have botulism, scrofula and the mange, anyone suggest any others?
— . (@twlldun) March 12, 2020
8.
a quick reminder for if you are quarantined over the next few weeks – you don't need to write a novel, you are not the voice of your generation, no one is desperate to hear from you
— Becca Wright (@_beccawright) March 12, 2020
9.
One upside of this self-isolation thing is I finally have an excuse for all these bottles of piss in my house
— Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) March 12, 2020
10.
I see we are all epidemiologists now. Go on, name your three favourite pandemics.
— . (@twlldun) March 12, 2020
11.
Correct decision. I'm not sure how you can coordinate a global response to a pandemic AND tour the UK at the same time. https://t.co/5oiAREzKui
— Ben Rathe (@benrathe) March 12, 2020
12.
No public gatherings of more than 100 people so you are safe to come to any of my gigs #coronavirusuk 😂😂
— carol decker (@caroldecker) March 12, 2020
13.
Seen in Bath…….! Like WTF!?!?! 😳😲😮😧😦😯 pic.twitter.com/g4wdoEu2Xq
— 🇬🇧🍻вєαя🍻🇬🇧™ (@BigBearF1) March 12, 2020
