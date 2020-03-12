Chris Grayling is to lead the Intelligence Committee – this is not a drill

Serial political failure, Chris Grayling, has been appointed head of the Intelligence Committee, which many are saying is an oxymoron. It’s certainly some kind of moron.

Here are some reasons why most people wouldn’t give him a job.

He cost the taxpayers £170m when the probation service had to be renationalised due to a string of catastrophic failures with his privatisation experiment. He cost the taxpayer £47m when he hired a ferry company with no experience and no ferries for £14m, before having to pay £33m in compensation because his hiring process was unfair. His changes to the legal aid system and court fees led to a record number of people unable to afford representation in court, criminalising and fining people later found to be innocent.

Political journalist, Ian Dunt, was stunned at Failing Grayling’s return to a fairly frontline position.

Chris Grayling is going to chair the intelligence committee. No, it's not a joke. It is actually real. https://t.co/V3VM8sQLXW — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 10, 2020

He wasn’t the only one struggling to see the logic.

1.

Today in couldn't-make-it-up-land • Health Minister catches Coronavirus whilst signing the act making Coronavirus a notifiable disease, then doesn't notify anybody for 5 days • Chris Grayling appointed to Intelligence Committee — Russ (@RussInCheshire) March 10, 2020

2.

You let Chris Grayling do a funeral? pic.twitter.com/RveUd2VC7J — PuzzledPolitico (@Cat_n_Bagpipes) March 11, 2020

3.

Since Grayling is bound to leave the report on a bus we can all expect to see it very shortly https://t.co/oXkEliNHJc — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 11, 2020

4.

Huge fan of this characterisation of Chris Grayling as ‘controversial’ and not ‘the comically fucking inept barrel of nothing who handed a multimillion pound government contract to a ferry company with no ferries and a pizza menu for its terms and conditions’. pic.twitter.com/Kzya1ht0K8 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) March 11, 2020

5.

Just when you think things can’t get any worse and the government can’t get any stupider. https://t.co/9QKq7Q92p1 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 10, 2020

6.

When I needed someone to mishandle the Russia Report, Chris Grayling had the perfect track record: -privatised probation services, costing £171m

-offered £13m contract to ferry company with no ferries

-oversaw years of misery and chaos on railways#FailingGrayling — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 11, 2020

7.

Finally, Nigel Nicholson saw through the thought process.

Logical??

If Chris Grayling can hire a ferry company with no ferries does it follow

that he can run an intelligence committee with no intelligence. pic.twitter.com/6vrMLc0PDP — Nigel Nicholson (@blackyellowbrd) March 11, 2020

Source Ian Dunt Image Telegraph and Mail screengrabs