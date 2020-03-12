Bob Mortimer’s latest Train Guy might be his best yet
Bob Mortimer‘s evolving Twitter character, Train Guy, just keeps going from strength to strength, and we’re wondering who to petition to get him a regular TV slot.
In the meantime, he’s dropped another hilarious clip online, and it could be the funniest so far.
Train Guy…Orange Polo Neck pic.twitter.com/gINdbgcY7v
— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 11, 2020
“He wants us to deep dive and saturate ourselves in some going forward achievables.”
How can a statement be so ludicrous, and yet so utterly believable?
We aren’t the only ones who love this, of course.
"You are, as always, an Edwardian cockerel." https://t.co/XwJvDWD5J3
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 11, 2020
I NEED TO MEET COL!!!!!
— Arron Crascall (@arron_crascall) March 11, 2020
Train guy is the highlight of my week
— Lauren 🇸🇪🇩🇪🇨🇭 (@lauren14smith_) March 11, 2020
Train Guy is just another highlight in the absolute gold mine that is Bob Mortimer's career. https://t.co/kwIDkAneSU
— Yung Shagga (@gametimecleasby) March 11, 2020
In the midst of coronavirus panic, this is the video I've been waiting all week for. Just when we all could do with a laugh. Arise sir train guy.
— Craig (@clangsta) March 11, 2020
As a special treat – here’s another one.
Train Guy Valentine Salami pic.twitter.com/ZgHeeKBAnK
— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) February 6, 2020
