Bob Mortimer’s latest Train Guy might be his best yet

Bob Mortimer‘s evolving Twitter character, Train Guy, just keeps going from strength to strength, and we’re wondering who to petition to get him a regular TV slot.

In the meantime, he’s dropped another hilarious clip online, and it could be the funniest so far.

“He wants us to deep dive and saturate ourselves in some going forward achievables.”

How can a statement be so ludicrous, and yet so utterly believable?

We aren’t the only ones who love this, of course.

As a special treat – here’s another one.

