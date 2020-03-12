A coronavirus conference was cancelled due to coronavirus and the jokes wrote themselves – 9 favourites

Breaking news from the fight against coronavirus where a coronavirus conference has been cancelled due to coronavirus, reports the Independent.

And it prompted no shortage of jokes of which these are our 9 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Vanity Fair had the perfect response after Donald Trump trolled it as ‘third rate’