A coronavirus conference was cancelled due to coronavirus and the jokes wrote themselves – 9 favourites

Breaking news from the fight against coronavirus where a coronavirus conference has been cancelled due to coronavirus, reports the Independent.

Coronavirus conference 'cancelled due to coronavirus' https://t.co/yXLdcxq0lk — The Independent (@Independent) March 11, 2020

And it prompted no shortage of jokes of which these are our 9 favourites.

1.

Gathering of Clairvoyants cancelled due to completely unforeseen circumstances — Awoogala Salad (@vexwerewolf) March 11, 2020

2.

IT WAS THE ONE THING WE DIDN'T WANT TO HAPPEN https://t.co/GjifhK1Zs1 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 11, 2020

3.

Military conference canceled due to insecurity — Ayo (@__olayinka) March 11, 2020

4.

ffs, I've literally just paid for a meet and greet with the coronavirus https://t.co/FjOiw0ON0r — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 11, 2020

5.

This is not an irony, This is a Corony — Your Uncle From Kaduna (@Real_jaeflex) March 11, 2020

6.

Damn this thing always one step ahead, what a villain https://t.co/9f3pJLdMGP — Remz (@RemzTheAwesome) March 11, 2020

7.

Hopefully it can go ahead when Corona Virus is cured. — Mike (@mickmccarthy0) March 11, 2020

8.

I love naturally occurring The Onion articles https://t.co/BBMinxsvkz — Aol.com (@lukasbattle) March 11, 2020

9.

