A coronavirus conference was cancelled due to coronavirus and the jokes wrote themselves – 9 favourites
Breaking news from the fight against coronavirus where a coronavirus conference has been cancelled due to coronavirus, reports the Independent.
And it prompted no shortage of jokes of which these are our 9 favourites.
1.
Gathering of Clairvoyants cancelled due to completely unforeseen circumstances
2.
IT WAS THE ONE THING WE DIDN'T WANT TO HAPPEN https://t.co/GjifhK1Zs1
3.
Military conference canceled due to insecurity
4.
ffs, I've literally just paid for a meet and greet with the coronavirus https://t.co/FjOiw0ON0r
5.
This is not an irony, This is a Corony
6.
Damn this thing always one step ahead, what a villain https://t.co/9f3pJLdMGP
7.
Hopefully it can go ahead when Corona Virus is cured.
8.
I love naturally occurring The Onion articles https://t.co/BBMinxsvkz
9.
