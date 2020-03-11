When is a dog not a dog? When WeRateDogs™ says so

You can probably guess what the WeRateDogs™ Twitter account does, and if you can’t, please contact us because there’s a bridge in London we’d like to sell you.

Here’s an example of a dog with its rating.

This is Tonka. It’s his first time at the park and he’s a little shy. Was wondering if you’d be his friend. 12/10 I’ve never wanted anything so bad pic.twitter.com/t1RkfxCEfd — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 10, 2020

Whenever they get asked to rate a dog that has a resemblance to something else, they give the same funny response, so we’ve collected some of the best.

1.

We only rate dogs. This is quite clearly a smol broken polar bear. We'd appreciate if you only send dogs. Thank you… 12/10 pic.twitter.com/g2nSyGenG9 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 2, 2017

2.

We still only rate dogs. Please don’t send in seals that get a little talkative when you stop scratching them. Thank you… 14/10 pic.twitter.com/3BLE8hLJyl — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 15, 2020

3.

We only rate dogs. This is clearly Jesus. Please send in dogs. It really isn’t complicated. Thank you… 13/10 pic.twitter.com/xw55QmPCoO — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 8, 2019

4.

My goodness. Please don’t send in ghosts. They are very frightening. We only rate dogs. Thank you… 12/10 pic.twitter.com/FPVHjtyPge — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 29, 2018

5.

We only rate dogs. Please don’t send in Bulbasaur. We’re not sure what to do with them. Thank you… 13/10 pic.twitter.com/ZkOVEdZumd — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 29, 2019

6.

You think this is funny? We only rate dogs. This is a walrus. Please be more careful. Thank you… 13/10 pic.twitter.com/7r842Y9vZ1 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 30, 2020

7.

Guys, please don’t send in Frosty Suburban Yard Bears. We only rate dogs. Thank you… 13/10 would sneak a snug pic.twitter.com/ljDHqWOkSq — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 24, 2017

8.