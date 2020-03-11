When is a dog not a dog? When WeRateDogs™ says so
You can probably guess what the WeRateDogs™ Twitter account does, and if you can’t, please contact us because there’s a bridge in London we’d like to sell you.
Here’s an example of a dog with its rating.
This is Tonka. It’s his first time at the park and he’s a little shy. Was wondering if you’d be his friend. 12/10 I’ve never wanted anything so bad pic.twitter.com/t1RkfxCEfd
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 10, 2020
Whenever they get asked to rate a dog that has a resemblance to something else, they give the same funny response, so we’ve collected some of the best.
1.
We only rate dogs. This is quite clearly a smol broken polar bear. We'd appreciate if you only send dogs. Thank you… 12/10 pic.twitter.com/g2nSyGenG9
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 2, 2017
2.
We still only rate dogs. Please don’t send in seals that get a little talkative when you stop scratching them. Thank you… 14/10 pic.twitter.com/3BLE8hLJyl
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 15, 2020
3.
We only rate dogs. This is clearly Jesus. Please send in dogs. It really isn’t complicated. Thank you… 13/10 pic.twitter.com/xw55QmPCoO
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 8, 2019
4.
My goodness. Please don’t send in ghosts. They are very frightening. We only rate dogs. Thank you… 12/10 pic.twitter.com/FPVHjtyPge
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 29, 2018
5.
We only rate dogs. Please don’t send in Bulbasaur. We’re not sure what to do with them. Thank you… 13/10 pic.twitter.com/ZkOVEdZumd
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 29, 2019
6.
You think this is funny? We only rate dogs. This is a walrus. Please be more careful. Thank you… 13/10 pic.twitter.com/7r842Y9vZ1
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 30, 2020
7.
Guys, please don’t send in Frosty Suburban Yard Bears. We only rate dogs. Thank you… 13/10 would sneak a snug pic.twitter.com/ljDHqWOkSq
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 24, 2017
8.
We actually only rate dogs. Please don't send in arctic speed bears. We appreciate your cooperation. Thank you… 12/10 pic.twitter.com/1uDTVsMXME
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 2, 2017