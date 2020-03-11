This dad wrote his son a note after confiscating his phone and the 13 y/o had the perfect response

‘My husband took our almost 13 year old sons phone away for the day yesterday,’ writes aworsh over on Reddit.

‘Of course my husband had to fuck with him and slid this under his door last night. The real kicker was our sons response. Wise ass 🤣’



And just in case that’s tricky to read.

Good night bud Why aren’t you responding? Oh that’s right XO XO XO Low blow Xander has just left the chat

Perfect last word! Until he gets his phone back.

‘He’s going far in life.’ ohkfossil ‘That was a very grounded response. Great Family story, thanks for sharing.’ HugoZHackenbush2

Source Reddit u/aworsh