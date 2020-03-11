The chancellor’s folder magically changed colour from red to green and minds are blown

No matter what the chancellor Rishi Sunak announces in his Budget today, nothing in it will impress us as much as his folder which can magically change colour before your very eyes.

Keep your eye on the folder under his arm as he walks out of Downing Street. Starts off red, yep, but look how it ends up.

And minds were blown, they really were.

what is this voodoo – watch the chancellor’s folder change colour pic.twitter.com/HVkAmOfQgL — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) March 11, 2020

As #Budget2020 is upon us, is it strange that I’m extremely preoccupied with the Chancellors Rishi Sunak magically changing folder colour. Watch closely. pic.twitter.com/kDDkivasg5 — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 11, 2020

What’s going on here? https://t.co/T3al5Ze7ys — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) March 10, 2020

One person thought this.

It’s been edited, there’s a slight blip if you look carefully as he passes the car. Very weird though!! — Corinne R-S (@laalpotts) March 10, 2020

Has it though? And why would you bother?

glitch in the matrix… the virus has been unleashed and the program will end soon — Archie Steele (@icket_cr) March 11, 2020

So Downing St is really a green-screen set and the CGI of the Chancellor’s folder briefly failed. Well that would explain a lot. — Phil Uttley (@catellus) March 11, 2020

Maybe this is the answer.

Well… ummm… Rishi Sunak is a wizard? https://t.co/pUCdOLV8ye — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 11, 2020

Or this.

That's just you. Are you okay? It stays blue throughout for the rest of us. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) March 11, 2020

