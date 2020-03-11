Tattoo artists share the jobs they refused – and we can see why (NSFW)
Getting a bad tattoo isn’t like having a bad haircut – it’s a lot harder to fix, and by the time it’s covered up or removed, it could have lost the person a few jobs or relationships.
On r/AskReddit, u/pm1966 asked tattooists to spill the beans on the jobs they’d refused to do, and we can totally understand their decisions.
1. One ring to rule them all …
2. Sling time for Hitler
3. A surprise for the proctologist
4. The penis fly trap
5. They should have tattooed a big red flag instead
6. Oh, mate. Just move on
7. Never get a tattoo whilst drunk – or angry
8. “Just nipping to the loo to make a trunk call”
9. Proof that they’ll thank you for it in the end
Sometimes, it’s not the image that’s the problem, so much as the customer’s pain threshold.
What a tit.
Source r/AskReddit Image @clemono2 on Unsplash