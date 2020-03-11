More people are having to self-isolate – our 14 favourite reactions

The latest coronavirus advice from the British government is to self-isolate for seven days if any symptoms of coronavirus are present, and for two weeks if you know you’ve been in a high-risk area.

The UK is 'very close' to forcing seven-day self-isolation upon anyone with 'even minor respiratory tract infections or a fever' England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty says the UK will reach that stage 'probably within the next 10-14 days' https://t.co/Lak8NB6KKH pic.twitter.com/xOHAVrRI52 — ITV News (@itvnews) March 9, 2020

Some might say that 52 per cent of the country had voted to self-isolate in 2016, so this advice is very much on brand, but the idea of having to do it individually has had some interesting reactions.

These were our favourites.

1.

Don’t know how long to self-isolate for? Follow this handy guide: Human: 14 days

Dan Wootton: 25 years

Jacob Rees-Mogg: 100 years

Boris Johnson: Indefinite#coronavirusuk — Toby Forrest (@TobiasOGForrest) March 10, 2020

2.

My petition for all the Saturday nights I spent playing World of Warcraft count as "time served" against any future Covid19 self-isolation has been rejected. There is no justice. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) March 10, 2020

3.

In like 9 days we’re all gonna be in coronavirus self-isolation just padding around our apartments eating chickpeas & helplessly muttering the song from Reply All — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) March 7, 2020

4.

Thing that most horrifies me about these panic buying videos is that people only seem to be buying toilet roll. Fuck are going to do during self-isolation? Endlessly shit? At least buy some beer. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 7, 2020

5.

Media: Life may change drastically as coronavirus could force self-isolation for days to weeks… Millennials: pic.twitter.com/z1CYefbeRn — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) March 6, 2020

6.

"Self-isolation":

– Boring, clinical

– Following the orders of a government

– Nobody will notice your effort "Exiled for the good of the realm"

– Mysterious

– Sexy

– Everyone will wonder what you did — Ciarán's Artisanal Shitposting (@Sarklor) March 7, 2020

7.