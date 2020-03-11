Michael Gove pouring water over his phone is the content we all need right now

This should take your mind off the outside world for a moment or two. It’s – Google, Google – chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove pouring water over his own phone at a Commons committee today.

He was so pleased with his so-called joke that he forgot what the hell he was doing. And thank goodness he did (stick with it, folks).

Michael Gove was so pleased with his attempt at humour at the FREU committee he poured water onto his own phone and papers pic.twitter.com/Jkvj83vipQ — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) March 11, 2020

Beautifully done, sir!

The old *pause for effect before pouring* going very awry pic.twitter.com/7dET5rrb99 — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) March 11, 2020

He seems to find water challenging pic.twitter.com/MNawfKv6kq — Montag (@Yeboaahh) March 11, 2020

Our nation being run by people who literally can't pour a glass of water. — We Need EU 🇪🇺 👊 🇪🇺 (@WeNeedEU) March 11, 2020

That is cocaine affecting his concentration! — Glenn Coutts (@GlennCoutts) March 11, 2020

Also, this.

Whenever I see Michael Gove twitch or slip and fall on his arse, I like to believe he's surrounded by the ghosts of everything he's ever fucked up as a politician. A chorus of endless mute screams all around his head and at some subconcious level he is dimly aware. — Smallbrainfield (@Smallbrainfield) March 4, 2020

H/T Indy100 Source @Alain_Tolhurst