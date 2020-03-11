Michael Gove pouring water over his phone is the content we all need right now

This should take your mind off the outside world for a moment or two. It’s – Google, Google – chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove pouring water over his own phone at a Commons committee today.

He was so pleased with his so-called joke that he forgot what the hell he was doing. And thank goodness he did (stick with it, folks).

Beautifully done, sir!

Also, this.

H/T Indy100 Source @Alain_Tolhurst