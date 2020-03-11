Louis Theroux’s Great British Bake Off entrance was simply brilliant

We knew Louis Theroux was going to be good on Channel 4’s celebrity Great British Bake Off, but we had no idea it was going to be this good, so quickly.

In a world not exactly full of stuff that’s going to get you grinning from ear to ear, this is definitely one of them.

Watch this!

oh my god they started the @louistheroux episode of Bake Off like one of his documentaries #GBBO pic.twitter.com/oZKFPvysRY — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 10, 2020

Wonderful.

as this is for charity, here's how to donate pic.twitter.com/44OBANW1WK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 10, 2020

