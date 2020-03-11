Pope Francis did his bit in the fight to prevent the spread of coronavirus by live streaming his traditional Sunday message in an effort to reduce crowds at the Vatican.

Not everyone was happy about it thought, including this comment highlighted on Reddit. ‘Local news. Local logic,’ says oohzooey over on Reddit.

Except, er …

‘The bubonic plague would like to have a word with you Karen.’ negativeGinger

READ MORE

Just a lovely takedown of this Christian who’s not keen on women in uniforms

Source Reddit u/oohzooey