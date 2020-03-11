‘I love British humour’
This clip went wildly viral on Twitter and has already been watched by more than 1 million people (probably a lot more by the time you read this).
I love British humour pic.twitter.com/aBYvLDV3lD
— Naj📿 (@Zencsss) March 9, 2020
Boom.
The silence is great. He was so baffled 😂😂😭
— Imran khan (@khanUR199) March 10, 2020
The original video was made by Marc Gatland who you can find on YouTube here.
READ MORE
Positively the funniest 6 seconds you’ll watch today
Source Twitter @zencsss