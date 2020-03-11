Favourite 15 things people said about chancellor Rishi Sunak’s first budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has just delivered his first budget and we watched it so you didn’t have to. Here are our favourite 15 things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

There was also this (before the chancellor stood up to deliver his budget).

And a big PS from @RichardOsman.