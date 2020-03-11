Favourite 15 things people said about chancellor Rishi Sunak’s first budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has just delivered his first budget and we watched it so you didn’t have to. Here are our favourite 15 things people said about it.

1.

Congratulations to Rishi Sunak, who just announced the Labour Party’s first budget in a decade. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) March 11, 2020

2.

I KNEW there was a magic money tree. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 11, 2020

3.

Rishi Sunak has strong “me on payday” vibes. — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) March 11, 2020

4.

Did Rishi Sunak join the Conservative party by mistake? What a fascinating & potentially excellent budget. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 11, 2020

5.

this budget has the vibe of your friend who’s going on about how they can’t come out bc they’re broke and then they’re still in the pub at 11.30 — Esther Webber (@estwebber) March 11, 2020

6.

Line on page 3 of #budget2020:

“For too long the UK has under-invested in infrastructure, leaving many people stuck with delays & poor service” wow they’re gonna be shocked when they find out who was in government for the last 10 years — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) March 11, 2020

7.

Sunak: “Whatever our NHS needs for coronavirus it will get, whether millions or billions. Though none of this money was there for all those who died waiting in A&E corridors or for operations or for mental heatlh support or for new staff or to pay nurses etc etc” #Budget2020 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 11, 2020

8.

Take a shot everytime @RishiSunak says "getting it done" I'm onto my second bottle of cafe patron. — Nihal Arthanayake (@TherealNihal) March 11, 2020

9.

Shout out to my mum who texted at the precise moment the budget speech ended to point out that the chancellor is the same age as me. — Callum May (@callummay) March 11, 2020

10.

Coronavirus is going to eat this budget and shit it into a woodchipper. And they know this. So they can promise whatever they want only to renege on it at a later date due to ‘circumstances beyond out control’. Believe none of it. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 11, 2020

11.

I know it’s a tough gig responding to a Budget you’ve just heard but Corbyn delivers these speeches as though he’s never spoken out loud before. He’s like my mum when she reads the TV guide out “Patrick Steward… Stewart? Starts, sorry, STARS in this sky fi, sci-fi? sequel” — Matt Forde (@mattforde) March 11, 2020

12.

This budget is like me saying I need to put all my money in an ISA to buy a house, but then buying a £60 candle from Liberty, a holiday to Ibiza, and a round of tequila shots for everyone in the pub. — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) March 11, 2020

13.

Well it’s quite a nicely delivered budget but a pity he couldn’t find a catchphrase to hang it on — Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) March 11, 2020

14.

Sunak mocking John McDonnell now. Which is ironic, because if this budget works it will vindicate just about everything McDonnell has ever said on economics. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 11, 2020

15.

I mean, if you’d told me the Tories were going to embrace Marxism, I’d have laughed in your face, but HERE WE ARE. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 11, 2020

There was also this (before the chancellor stood up to deliver his budget).

Dominic Raab is coughing his guts out and not covering his mouth with a tissue. Who says Tories aren’t generous – he’s more than happy to share his germs with everyone.#PMQs #coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/0odiCCDVpU — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 11, 2020

And a big PS from @RichardOsman.