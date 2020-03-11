Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ played in a major key is – well, good

Billie Eilish‘s award winning song Bad Guy is almost ubiquitous, with loads of airplay from music stations, guest appearances in soundtracks, and it’s even on an advert or two, so we’re all very familiar with it.

Talented musician and YouTuber, TheDreRock or Eldré, has managed to perform it very differently.

As he says,

“Bad Guy but i’m the good guy so I play it in the Major key.”

He plays five instruments in that video, which impressed the Hell out of us.

YouTubers were on board with the concept.

The “bad guy” hold right before “duh” had me laughing so hard I sprouted a sixpack

Brianna

Friends: what kind of music do you like? Me: …it’s complicated.

Quynh Anh Le

Dudreeeee that Sounds better than the original that could even be a Theme song For a Game xD

Godly/Te4mGods

But you can’t please everyone.

This legit sounds like something straight out of an intro to a 1980s British antique review show that your parents and elders watch :/

Arcade Asylum

Because it’s great, here’s the original.

Source TheDreRock Image TheDreRock, Billie Eilish (screengrabs)