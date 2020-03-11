Americans are spraying their kids with disinfectant to stop coronavirus and we don’t know where to start

The battle to contain coronavirus in the US has just gone to the next level. We know this because they’ve started spraying their kids with disinfectant and, well, have a watch for yourself.

THE MAN SPRAYING HIS SON WITH DISINFECTANT OMMMMMG I AM DEAD 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/hGj0lLQSpl — Danielle Misiak (@DanielleMisiak) March 10, 2020

And just a few of the things people are saying about it.

If there’s anyone ridiculous within a few block radius, that’s who the news is going to interview. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Emerald 🍀 (@thepineapplepen) March 10, 2020

The kids looked mortified. — KAREN™ (@karen_killjoy) March 10, 2020

they look confused 💀 — thundercat's wife (@xoxo__luvv) March 10, 2020

He's spraying him like a houseplant!!! — ✭ Tyrone P. ✭ (@ty_love2001) March 10, 2020

I don’t know, I have teenagers. That seems perfectly reasonable, and not just in the face of a pandemic. — Pete (@PeteLikesBikes) March 10, 2020

READ MORE

Simply 17 coronavirus tweets to take your mind off your diminishing supplies of loo roll for a moment