Americans are spraying their kids with disinfectant to stop coronavirus and we don’t know where to start
The battle to contain coronavirus in the US has just gone to the next level. We know this because they’ve started spraying their kids with disinfectant and, well, have a watch for yourself.
THE MAN SPRAYING HIS SON WITH DISINFECTANT OMMMMMG
I AM DEAD 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/hGj0lLQSpl
— Danielle Misiak (@DanielleMisiak) March 10, 2020
And just a few of the things people are saying about it.
If there’s anyone ridiculous within a few block radius, that’s who the news is going to interview. 🤦🏾♀️
— Emerald 🍀 (@thepineapplepen) March 10, 2020
The kids looked mortified.
— KAREN™ (@karen_killjoy) March 10, 2020
they look confused 💀
— thundercat's wife (@xoxo__luvv) March 10, 2020
He's spraying him like a houseplant!!!
— ✭ Tyrone P. ✭ (@ty_love2001) March 10, 2020
I don’t know, I have teenagers. That seems perfectly reasonable, and not just in the face of a pandemic.
— Pete (@PeteLikesBikes) March 10, 2020
