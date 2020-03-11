Americans are spraying their kids with disinfectant to stop coronavirus and we don’t know where to start

The battle to contain coronavirus in the US has just gone to the next level. We know this because they’ve started spraying their kids with disinfectant and, well, have a watch for yourself.

And just a few of the things people are saying about it.

READ MORE

Simply 17 coronavirus tweets to take your mind off your diminishing supplies of loo roll for a moment