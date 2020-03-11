11 biting responses to the Guardian’s question about free school meals

AS the UK budget looms and we all wonder whether Rishi Sunak can find a way to alleviate the economic pressures of, well everything, the Guardian reacted to rumours that the policy of free school meals for infants might be cut.

They framed it as a question.

Should the taxpayer continue to fund free school meals? https://t.co/2vYP9yRVz5 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 10, 2020

The article featured responses to the question, from five people working in child education, and their responses gave a three-two victory to “yes”.

However, the question itself had an unfeeling manner that did not go down well on Twitter.

1.

“Should small children in poverty be fed?” asks the Guardian. https://t.co/yg3NpmXWmM — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) March 10, 2020

2.

Good question. Should poor children be allowed food? I'd say yes but I am on the extreme left. https://t.co/xkdWv4mCV1 — Joe Wells (@joewellscomic) March 10, 2020

3.

Should we use poor people as a form of solid fuel? https://t.co/MO4j5kIEhw — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 10, 2020

4.

If you think denying children meals is a good idea I want you to know that every smile you ever got was fake and that you'll die alone with nobody there to call an ambulance. https://t.co/5huMs2rMf8 — Goran 👁️ Gligović (@GoranGligovic) March 10, 2020

5.

I don't pay my taxes to feed hungry children.

Let's spend money on underwater genocide making machines instead. https://t.co/pYBkbl6Q2j — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) March 10, 2020

6.

Or to ask another way. Should the government allow children who live in poverty to starve https://t.co/kCS2uGkthK — andy (@gothicdogsclub) March 10, 2020

7.

The guardian doing a fabulous impression of the telegraph https://t.co/oaRYBFId3j — Josh Berry (@JoshBerryComedy) March 10, 2020

8.

Who the hell would object to some of their tax going on cooked food for kids in school? I’d rather a few unentitled slip through than have a single starving kid go without. So that’s where I am at. https://t.co/8ZaFKAcjUV — SG (@sharonGOONer) March 10, 2020

9.

Phrasing matters. How about "Should the rich keep all the obscene wealth they exploit from us while working class children starve?" https://t.co/CTDwtYsz9g — troovus (@troovus) March 10, 2020

10.

No one: Absolutely no one, not a single, solitary soul: The guardian: Do children really *need* food? https://t.co/jkPkaKgltY — The skeletal hatter (@DrStedx) March 10, 2020

11.

Should public money be used to ensure that children from low income families don’t go hungry five days a week? Of course it fucking should and why would anyone ask this as though it were in any way a legitimate question? — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) March 10, 2020

Santiago Jones answered from a position of first-hand experience.

Yup.

I had free school meals (coz poor). Enabled me to do alright at school, alright at college, alright at uni and eventually end up with an alright job paying tax so the next poor bastard in my position gets a chance. https://t.co/ZswBNyZOxh — Santiago Jones (@SantiagoJones) March 10, 2020

In next week’s Guardian –

“Should we let old people have heating?”

