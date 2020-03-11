11 biting responses to the Guardian’s question about free school meals

AS the UK budget looms and we all wonder whether Rishi Sunak can find a way to alleviate the economic pressures of, well everything, the Guardian reacted to rumours that the policy of free school meals for infants might be cut.

They framed it as a question.

The article featured responses to the question, from five people working in child education, and their responses gave a three-two victory to “yes”.

However, the question itself had an unfeeling manner that did not go down well on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Santiago Jones answered from a position of first-hand experience.

In next week’s Guardian –

“Should we let old people have heating?”

Source Guardian Image YouTube screengrab