This scene from Mission Impossible isn’t what it seems – it’s even better

Our tiny minds have been blown by the revelation of how this moment from Mission Impossible was created.

We just assume everything’s CGI these days – even things like Prime Minister’s Questions, Dancing on Ice, or any video showing a cat doing as it’s told. The cat ones probably are.

At least we weren’t the only ones viewing it in a headspin.

The fake mirror shot isn’t a recent innovation.

Check this out.

Same trick – with a twist.

READ MORE

People think Tom Cruise has never seen a film after this weird answer to his ‘favourite movie’

Source vashikoo Image vashikoo