This scene from Mission Impossible isn’t what it seems – it’s even better

Our tiny minds have been blown by the revelation of how this moment from Mission Impossible was created.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION

I love this practical in-camera effects shot.

6 actors. No mirror. No CGI.

Just 100% filmmaking…#oldschool pic.twitter.com/M3408nXdW6 — Vashi Nedomansky, ACE (@vashikoo) March 8, 2020

We just assume everything’s CGI these days – even things like Prime Minister’s Questions, Dancing on Ice, or any video showing a cat doing as it’s told. The cat ones probably are.

At least we weren’t the only ones viewing it in a headspin.

The fake mirror shot isn’t a recent innovation.

Check this out.

EVIL DEAD II (1987)

1. Real Mirror

2. Close-up

3. Mirror Gag

Great set-up and payoff!#sneaky #filmmaking pic.twitter.com/lhwc50M3zt — Vashi Nedomansky, ACE (@vashikoo) March 9, 2020

Same trick – with a twist.

