This scene from Mission Impossible isn’t what it seems – it’s even better
Our tiny minds have been blown by the revelation of how this moment from Mission Impossible was created.
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION
I love this practical in-camera effects shot.
6 actors. No mirror. No CGI.
Just 100% filmmaking…#oldschool pic.twitter.com/M3408nXdW6
— Vashi Nedomansky, ACE (@vashikoo) March 8, 2020
We just assume everything’s CGI these days – even things like Prime Minister’s Questions, Dancing on Ice, or any video showing a cat doing as it’s told. The cat ones probably are.
At least we weren’t the only ones viewing it in a headspin.
This is mesmerizing. I’ve watched it like ten times now. https://t.co/noPCjWEbvo
— Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) March 8, 2020
That is mind blowing. https://t.co/MXUaRAREeb
— Mike Fatum (@VengeanceGOD) March 9, 2020
This is insane https://t.co/60ifY7i2Ka
— Yilmaz Ustunkaya (@YilmazUstunkaya) March 8, 2020
The fake mirror shot isn’t a recent innovation.
Sometimes the oldest tricks are the best tricks ✨👌 https://t.co/u0MqZRfOLL
— Tom 🦎 (@GeckoTH) March 8, 2020
Check this out.
EVIL DEAD II (1987)
1. Real Mirror
2. Close-up
3. Mirror Gag
Great set-up and payoff!#sneaky #filmmaking pic.twitter.com/lhwc50M3zt
— Vashi Nedomansky, ACE (@vashikoo) March 9, 2020
Same trick – with a twist.
