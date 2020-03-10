Prince Harry appeared to blank Boris Johnson and it’s everything

However much you like Prince Harry you might be about to like him just a little bit more. Possibly quite a lot more, after he appeared to brutally blank Boris Johnson in one of his last royal engagements.

Watch this.

Missing you already, Harry, although not everyone agreed that that he blanked the so-called prime minister.

Here’s a slightly longer clip and while he doesn’t completely ignore the PM, well, have a watch for yourself.

And just in case you’re wondering, it was the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Guests weren’t shaking hands because of coronavirus but Harry appeared to go a little bit further than that. Or did he?

Source Twitter @Flu0rescxnt