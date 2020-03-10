Prince Harry appeared to blank Boris Johnson and it’s everything

However much you like Prince Harry you might be about to like him just a little bit more. Possibly quite a lot more, after he appeared to brutally blank Boris Johnson in one of his last royal engagements.

Watch this.

Johnson blanked by Windsor. In fairness he can see through the false charm and bonhomie. One of Harry's last ever public acts too. pic.twitter.com/vUx9gQMg1d — John Finn (@SeanFionn) March 9, 2020

Missing you already, Harry, although not everyone agreed that that he blanked the so-called prime minister.

I personally don't see anyone being blanked. But if he did, it's reprehensible & shows exactly why Harry needs to go. The monarchy is completely apolitical. If he did blank Boris – recently elected with a huge majority, not that makes a difference – he's not fit to be a royal — Emteess (@emteess) March 9, 2020

Here’s a slightly longer clip and while he doesn’t completely ignore the PM, well, have a watch for yourself.

Here’s a good quality grab of that Prince Harry/Boris Johnson encounter. Harry chats to the person before, nods to Johnson, still chatting to the person before, then moves on to the person after. If you think it wasn’t a snub, keep your eyes on Johnson. He knows. AWKS. pic.twitter.com/WwppyJ4pnu — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 9, 2020

And just in case you’re wondering, it was the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Guests weren’t shaking hands because of coronavirus but Harry appeared to go a little bit further than that. Or did he?

Well spotted. Johnson's face, when he gazes to his left as Harry swiftly moves on. Disappointment — Sarah Rosemary (@SarahRosemary3) March 9, 2020

