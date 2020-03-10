Our 14 favourites from Matt Lucas’ quirky “Good morning” videos
There are so many reasons to love Matt Lucas that it seems almost rude to single one out for mention, but his Good Morning videos are a treasure trove of TV gems.
For that reason, we thought we’d gather a few for your perusal, and ours.
These were the 14 that leapt out at us, but we can’t recommend highly enough that you go and check out the rest, along with Matt’s other tweets.
1. This spat between anchor and reporter
good morning pic.twitter.com/rHfeavIKro
— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) March 4, 2020
2. A Tyrolean tongue choir
good morning pic.twitter.com/3vsqeqO7xH
— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) February 15, 2020
3. The Pink Windmill Kids’ take on Olivia Newton John
good morning pic.twitter.com/mtdoJXZq2I
— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) February 2, 2020
4. The absolute worst attempt at show tunes ever caught on camera
good morning pic.twitter.com/lRBukGiOx4
— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) February 22, 2020
5. German folk singer, Heino, with a seriously disturbing backing choir
good morning pic.twitter.com/JIGdWQHkEG
— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) January 25, 2020
6. This is Spinal Crap – actually, it’s “Punch”
good morning pic.twitter.com/DIl9PyzAvf
— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) February 26, 2020
7. Canada’s answer to Rod, Jane and Freddy – without the sexual tension
good morning pic.twitter.com/kbFiw6epMg
— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) January 21, 2020