Our 14 favourites from Matt Lucas’ quirky “Good morning” videos

There are so many reasons to love Matt Lucas that it seems almost rude to single one out for mention, but his Good Morning videos are a treasure trove of TV gems.

For that reason, we thought we’d gather a few for your perusal, and ours.

These were the 14 that leapt out at us, but we can’t recommend highly enough that you go and check out the rest, along with Matt’s other tweets.

1. This spat between anchor and reporter

2. A Tyrolean tongue choir



3. The Pink Windmill Kids’ take on Olivia Newton John

4. The absolute worst attempt at show tunes ever caught on camera



5. German folk singer, Heino, with a seriously disturbing backing choir

6. This is Spinal Crap – actually, it’s “Punch”

7. Canada’s answer to Rod, Jane and Freddy – without the sexual tension