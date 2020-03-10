Just a lovely takedown of this Christian who’s not keen on women in uniforms

Here’s someone who calls themselves the ‘Transformed Wife’ on Twitter.

We don’t know too much about her but she describes herself as ‘A wife, a mother, a grandma, and a keeper at home. Loves Jesus and is not afraid to speak Truth because it sets you free!’

She’s also not overly keen on women in uniforms, it turns out, and we only mention this because the takedown is epic.

And our favourite thing people said about it after the post was shared by holodayinexpress on Reddit.

‘If your thought about someone’s job is “how could anyone find them attractive doing this job!” and not “I hope they are competent and doing their job well,” then you have some serious issues.’ SamR1301

Source Reddit u/holodayinexpress