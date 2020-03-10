‘Hilary from Lincolnshire hasn’t quite grasped she’s switched the audio-description on’

Reader’s letter of the week goes to Hilary from Lincolnshire who’s not happy that her telly isn’t just showing her what’s going on, it’s started telling her as well.

Her letter to the Radio Times was shared by @Raphaelite_Girl on Twitter who said: ‘I’m sensing Hilary from Lincolnshire hasn’t quite grasped that she’s switched the audio-description on… 😂’.

We’ve all done something similar, haven’t we? We once thought the subtitles on a foreign drama were especially rubbish, only to realise we had it in the wrong aspect ratio.

Source Twitter @Raphaelite_Girl