‘Hilary from Lincolnshire hasn’t quite grasped she’s switched the audio-description on’

Reader’s letter of the week goes to Hilary from Lincolnshire who’s not happy that her telly isn’t just showing her what’s going on, it’s started telling her as well.

Her letter to the Radio Times was shared by @Raphaelite_Girl on Twitter who said: ‘I’m sensing Hilary from Lincolnshire hasn’t quite grasped that she’s switched the audio-description on… 😂’.

We’ve all done something similar, haven’t we? We once thought the subtitles on a foreign drama were especially rubbish, only to realise we had it in the wrong aspect ratio.

I cannot get enough "people-who-have-unwittingly-switched-on-audio-description-and-are-now-really-cross" content. Cannot. Get. Enough. https://t.co/E4vWrjIeVl — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) March 9, 2020

We got ours stuck on once and couldn’t work out how to switch it off. Grand designs had lots of “Kevin is walking around the garden” — Helen (@metherer) March 8, 2020

This happened to us once and it drove me nearly insane. Can also happen on mobile phones.

Work of the Devil. https://t.co/wlEscV5Op2 — simon evans (@TheSimonEvans) March 9, 2020

Yeah, if you’ve never come across audio-description before it can be quite puzzling when it apparently switches itself on, as it has done to me a couple of times — Bad Smiffy (@badsmiffy) March 8, 2020

