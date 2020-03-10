Funny dog video of the week
We surely won’t seen a funnier dog video this week.
Lmao is he roasting the corgi????? https://t.co/10NTZ96nbd
— Kamala Harris For VP (@LaCienegaBlvdes) March 8, 2020
He is, he really is.
Lmaooo I think he’s actually imitating the corgi 💀💀💀😂
— 🌹 (@_____tbd) March 9, 2020
He like “This you” 😭😂😂😭
— samantha calender (@OnYourCallender) March 8, 2020
i didn’t think dogs were capable of bullying but god damn
— Max is 20 🤴🏻 (@gay_pdf) March 9, 2020
That bark said everything though
"C'mon, stop, bruh. 😕"
— Chaotic Good (@VexedSolomon) March 9, 2020
“LOok aT mE EyEM a CoRGii” pic.twitter.com/9s5OPl49vy
— Kamala Harris For VP (@LaCienegaBlvdes) March 8, 2020
And there was more …
— Joshua Munené (Muh-NEH-nay) Jr 🙅🏽♂️😼 (@Pixi_Native) March 9, 2020
Source Twitter @LaCienegaBlvdes