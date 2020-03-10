Funny dog video of the week

We surely won’t seen a funnier dog video this week.

Lmao is he roasting the corgi????? https://t.co/10NTZ96nbd — Kamala Harris For VP (@LaCienegaBlvdes) March 8, 2020

He is, he really is.

Lmaooo I think he’s actually imitating the corgi 💀💀💀😂 — 🌹 (@_____tbd) March 9, 2020

He like “This you” 😭😂😂😭 — samantha calender (@OnYourCallender) March 8, 2020

i didn’t think dogs were capable of bullying but god damn — Max is 20 🤴🏻 (@gay_pdf) March 9, 2020

That bark said everything though "C'mon, stop, bruh. 😕" — Chaotic Good (@VexedSolomon) March 9, 2020

“LOok aT mE EyEM a CoRGii” pic.twitter.com/9s5OPl49vy — Kamala Harris For VP (@LaCienegaBlvdes) March 8, 2020

And there was more …

READ MORE

Just 19 videos of dogs doing weird things to make your day better

Source Twitter @LaCienegaBlvdes