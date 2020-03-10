Can you stand to listen to loud eating sounds? These people couldn’t

The sound of other people eating is a very common irritant, which can trigger bouts of misophonia – a very strong psychological reaction involving high levels of stress and disgust.

When BuzzFeed deliberately shared some loud chomping sounds – the monsters! – it went down about as well as you’d expect.

Here’s the hellish soundscape in all its glory. Can you bear to turn the volume up?

Turn your sound on 🔈 pic.twitter.com/sJbvob1EN9 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 9, 2020

And these reactions nail how just about everybody felt about it.

What the fuck is wrong with people https://t.co/9yQKlk052i — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) March 9, 2020

Whatever makes your tail tingle. It's a big no from me though. https://t.co/gYx1xdKkqo — Sartorial Thug 🍸(Secretary of State for Bounders) (@SartorialThug) March 9, 2020

Nooo no no, that's the worst sound! pic.twitter.com/aAphmHvktN — Tercia da Silva (@TerciaDaSilva) March 9, 2020

Nick Pettigrew tried to stomach it, but failed.

Nope, got two seconds in. Nope nope nope nope NOPE. That awful fucking wet smacking sound before they’ve even taken a bite. Like a slug fucking your ears. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 9, 2020

How far did you get?

