17 times niche angry Twitter reared its furious little head

The internet is full of angry people; riled about Brexit, livid about Trump, absolutely fuming about the rising cost of Freddos.

In some pockets, however, people are getting miffed about really specific things, and scifi author Elizabeth May wanted to know all about them.

please tell me about an extremely niche section of twitter that you never knew existed until you made them angry. one time i made Feed Swans Bread Twitter angry after i suggested food alternatives. FOR MONTHS I got angry tweets, until I finally deleted it. YOUR TURN. — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) March 6, 2020

Judging by these replies, there are as many bizarre special interest groups as there are people.

ah, fondly remembering the time I naively asked if there was any way to get money to write a play because I maybe had a good idea for one and got thoroughly cancelled by a group of irate upcoming playwrights, love this site https://t.co/yMH4OaPByK — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 7, 2020

Patatas bravas Twitter. Fucking hell. Still haunts me. https://t.co/fKbI1lVhie — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 7, 2020

I suggested that M & S launching a new product called 'Empire Pie' was a bit jingoistic. Oh. My. God. The Daily Mail, Matthew Wright show, & thousands of pie-loving racists *lost their minds* Men sent me PHOTOS OF PIES THEY HAD BOUGHT like it would destroy me 😅 https://t.co/xOBiSWK8rU — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 7, 2020

Men's rights activists https://t.co/QuPvmscAiH — The Bubba Sparxx of Discourse (@Chef_Lu_Bu) March 7, 2020

One time I trash-talked Portugal's Eurovision song, and made Portuguese Eurofans so mad that the entire country of Portugal dropped on my head. I got Portuguese death threats and had to lock down for a full 24 hours before they got distracted and went away. A proud moment, tbh. https://t.co/g6Sv4YfgLv — Navah Wolfe 🇮🇸🇱🇹 (@navahw) March 6, 2020

I have been cancelled many times but nothing NOTHING prepared me for the passionate vindictiveness of keanu fans https://t.co/4C2khMrXTa — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) March 8, 2020

People Who Get Really Mad When You Say Cats Should Not Be Allowed Outdoors Unsupervised Twitter is a big one https://t.co/VxzbFJa8kG — Elle Maruska (they/them) (@ellle_em) March 6, 2020

There's this group of people who love OKRA so much and they will defend it to death every time we tweet about how much we dislike it. #Nokra 😒 https://t.co/yhg2LqWSQW — s a r a h (@lakwatsarah) March 7, 2020

