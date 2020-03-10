17 stockpiling jokes to make you smile until your loo roll runs out

1.

As you can see, I’ve been stockpiling… pic.twitter.com/BSlsGwLIGl — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) March 7, 2020

2.

I don’t understand the mentality of some people in the UK. “It’s snowing a tiny bit so better stockpile bread and milk” “I may have to self-isolate for a few days so better stockpile pasta and bog roll” Why this stuff? Why not the important stuff, like gin and chocolate. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 10, 2020

3.

Shit just got real for the Paxton house. pic.twitter.com/spBeBA8g7s — David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) March 10, 2020

4.

5.

6.

Just to let you know…. The Co-op in Lower Scratching have got no loo rolls left. I’ve just bought the lot. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) March 10, 2020

7.

If people hoarding toilet paper pisses you off, just wait until you hear about billionaires. — The British History Podcast (@BritishPodcast) March 9, 2020

8.

Everyone stocking up on Toilet Paper at Coles. Meanwhile I’m stocking up on half price undies. While they play chequers I’m playing chess #strategy pic.twitter.com/8gZHWzzVNN — billy buttons (@billy__buttons) March 3, 2020

9.

Brits stockpiling pasta, teabags and marmite, in response to #COVID19. I’m curious as to what Americans are stockpi- Oh. https://t.co/n2vCQPoKEl — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 7, 2020

10.

I just panic-bought 30 sets of golden girls action figures. — JOHNNY BUBONIC (@pdxjohnny99) March 9, 2020

11.

Husband just went off to the supermarket and I wished him luck.

"Margaret, no-one's panic buying tarragon". — Margaret Cabourn-Smith (@MCabournSmith) March 9, 2020

12.

I posted about this three days ago and still no-one has explained why people in a time of crisis are so focussed on toilet paper. Or are they just very, very scared and therefore already spending a lot of time in the bog? https://t.co/At2GRF8cao — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 7, 2020

13.

"Grandpa, tell me about the great toilet roll shortage of the 2020's." "Ah yes, it lasted for an entire Sunday, as I recall" "What happened?" "Turns out supermarkets have dynamic supply chains, and can just order more in." pic.twitter.com/Ft1801B7hj — Spencer Kelly (@spenley) March 10, 2020

14.

In this toilet paper stockpiling crisis, it should reassure you all to know when I went camping in 1987 I wiped my arse on a slice of bread and it totally worked. — Sarah Kendall (@Sarah_Kendall) March 7, 2020

15.

What if instead of toilet paper, we all started stockpiling… friendship. — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 6, 2020

16.

These people stockpiling because of #COVIDー19 are the very same people that stand outside shops half hour before they actually open on a Sunday. — 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 (@pearlylondon) March 6, 2020

17.

The people stockpiling are the same people who only go to the pub at Christmas on a work’s do. — Macca* (@eighteen_eighty) March 6, 2020

18.



(via @robmanuel)

Also, this.