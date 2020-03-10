17 stockpiling jokes to make you smile until your loo roll runs out
1.
As you can see, I’ve been stockpiling… pic.twitter.com/BSlsGwLIGl
— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) March 7, 2020
2.
I don’t understand the mentality of some people in the UK.
“It’s snowing a tiny bit so better stockpile bread and milk”
“I may have to self-isolate for a few days so better stockpile pasta and bog roll”
Why this stuff?
Why not the important stuff, like gin and chocolate.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 10, 2020
3.
Shit just got real for the Paxton house. pic.twitter.com/spBeBA8g7s
— David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) March 10, 2020
4.
Spotted in Waitrose. pic.twitter.com/zUQBykDLbr
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 10, 2020
5.
— vivienne clore (@Vivienneclore) March 10, 2020
6.
Just to let you know….
The Co-op in Lower Scratching have got no loo rolls left. I’ve just bought the lot.
— rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) March 10, 2020
7.
If people hoarding toilet paper pisses you off, just wait until you hear about billionaires.
— The British History Podcast (@BritishPodcast) March 9, 2020
8.
Everyone stocking up on Toilet Paper at Coles. Meanwhile I’m stocking up on half price undies. While they play chequers I’m playing chess #strategy pic.twitter.com/8gZHWzzVNN
— billy buttons (@billy__buttons) March 3, 2020
9.
Brits stockpiling pasta, teabags and marmite, in response to #COVID19.
I’m curious as to what Americans are stockpi-
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 7, 2020
10.
I just panic-bought 30 sets of golden girls action figures.
— JOHNNY BUBONIC (@pdxjohnny99) March 9, 2020
11.
Husband just went off to the supermarket and I wished him luck.
"Margaret, no-one's panic buying tarragon".
— Margaret Cabourn-Smith (@MCabournSmith) March 9, 2020
12.
I posted about this three days ago and still no-one has explained why people in a time of crisis are so focussed on toilet paper. Or are they just very, very scared and therefore already spending a lot of time in the bog? https://t.co/At2GRF8cao
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 7, 2020
13.
"Grandpa, tell me about the great toilet roll shortage of the 2020's."
"Ah yes, it lasted for an entire Sunday, as I recall"
"What happened?"
"Turns out supermarkets have dynamic supply chains, and can just order more in." pic.twitter.com/Ft1801B7hj
— Spencer Kelly (@spenley) March 10, 2020
14.
In this toilet paper stockpiling crisis, it should reassure you all to know when I went camping in 1987 I wiped my arse on a slice of bread and it totally worked.
— Sarah Kendall (@Sarah_Kendall) March 7, 2020
15.
What if instead of toilet paper, we all started stockpiling… friendship.
— Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 6, 2020
16.
These people stockpiling because of #COVIDー19 are the very same people that stand outside shops half hour before they actually open on a Sunday.
— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 (@pearlylondon) March 6, 2020
17.
The people stockpiling are the same people who only go to the pub at Christmas on a work’s do.
— Macca* (@eighteen_eighty) March 6, 2020
18.
Also, this.
Stockpiling soap and hand sanitiser so that people around you won’t be able to wash their hands is a very counterproductive strategy to avoid contracting a virus
— Agnes (@agnessjonsson) March 8, 2020