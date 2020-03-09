This dog dismantling the agility round is our favourite (and most relatable) Crufts moment

There’s been no shortage of memorable moments from the agility round at Crufts over the years, but this is among our favourite and certainly most relatable clips.

I'm here for this chaotic energy pic.twitter.com/o0h0UoQbNY — Jono Read 🐕 (@jonoread) March 7, 2020

The clip went viral after it was shared by @jonoread and here are our favourite things he (and other people) said about it.

I'm here for this chaotic energy pic.twitter.com/o0h0UoQbNY — Jono Read 🐕 (@jonoread) March 7, 2020

"Excuse-me, but, that is definitely against the rules" Hauahuahhuahauahau — Bruno Felipe Silva (@FisicaSilva) March 7, 2020

Love the summary comment “what a rascal, absolute rascal”. 😻 — tanyam (@tanyamTV) March 7, 2020

Possibly my fave video from crufts — Olivia Bowen (@OliviaDBuck) March 7, 2020

Truly this dog has achieved the peak of existence; unbridled by the trappings of civilisation, in control of his own destiny. No owner shall ever tell him what to do again; he has become entropy defined. — Friedrich Wrangel (@FriedrichWrang1) March 8, 2020

GIVE HIM ALL THE TREATS — Conor Brogan (@ConorJohnBrogan) March 7, 2020

Source Twitter @jonoread