This dog dismantling the agility round is our favourite (and most relatable) Crufts moment
There’s been no shortage of memorable moments from the agility round at Crufts over the years, but this is among our favourite and certainly most relatable clips.
I'm here for this chaotic energy pic.twitter.com/o0h0UoQbNY
— Jono Read 🐕 (@jonoread) March 7, 2020
The clip went viral after it was shared by @jonoread and here are our favourite things he (and other people) said about it.
"Excuse-me, but, that is definitely against the rules"
Hauahuahhuahauahau
— Bruno Felipe Silva (@FisicaSilva) March 7, 2020
Love the summary comment “what a rascal, absolute rascal”. 😻
— tanyam (@tanyamTV) March 7, 2020
Possibly my fave video from crufts
— Olivia Bowen (@OliviaDBuck) March 7, 2020
Truly this dog has achieved the peak of existence; unbridled by the trappings of civilisation, in control of his own destiny. No owner shall ever tell him what to do again; he has become entropy defined.
— Friedrich Wrangel (@FriedrichWrang1) March 8, 2020
GIVE HIM ALL THE TREATS
— Conor Brogan (@ConorJohnBrogan) March 7, 2020
Source Twitter @jonoread