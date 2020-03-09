This dog dismantling the agility round is our favourite (and most relatable) Crufts moment

There’s been no shortage of memorable moments from the agility round at Crufts over the years, but this is among our favourite and certainly most relatable clips.

The clip went viral after it was shared by @jonoread and here are our favourite things he (and other people) said about it.

Source Twitter @jonoread