This 1977 clip of a woman on the ‘8th wonder’ of TV and renting a 12-inch set is rather wonderful

Just a lovely 5 minutes this, an archive clip from 1977 shared by the brilliant @BBCArchive on Twitter which will have you watching, and watching.

One of our favourite clips last year featured this lady giving her opinion on television in 1977. Fabulous stuff. #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/TmZ38pXHVf

Beautiful.

Wonderful.

The accent, her demeanor, the wit, the wisdom.

This lady could have been any one of a handfull of Mums round and about when I was growing up.

This isn't an interview, it's more like an Alan Bennett play.

— Bernie Briffa (@goonerbeau) March 8, 2020