This 1977 clip of a woman on the ‘8th wonder’ of TV and renting a 12-inch set is rather wonderful
Just a lovely 5 minutes this, an archive clip from 1977 shared by the brilliant @BBCArchive on Twitter which will have you watching, and watching.
One of our favourite clips last year featured this lady giving her opinion on television in 1977. Fabulous stuff. #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/TmZ38pXHVf
— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) March 8, 2020
Beautiful.
Wonderful.
The accent, her demeanor, the wit, the wisdom.
This lady could have been any one of a handfull of Mums round and about when I was growing up.
This isn't an interview, it's more like an Alan Bennett play.
— Bernie Briffa (@goonerbeau) March 8, 2020
I love this woman. So pure, innocent and unaffected by everything. https://t.co/pUvpFahSXm
— Dan Nicholls (@wit14dan) March 9, 2020
"Looking boss eyed at each other!"
Seriously, I could have listened to her if this clip was an hour long.
— ⭐️ #HelloMyNameIs Yusuf (@yusuf_yousuf) March 8, 2020
An absolute classic of a clip. https://t.co/K3UU2UzQsb
— Lorna Cooper🏴🇯🇲🇬🇾 (@Coops_tv) March 8, 2020
Rumour has it she's still doing the interview. #LotsToSay
— Robert Huntingdon 🏹 (@scotbot) March 8, 2020
Source Twitter @BBCArchive