These American tourists totally didn’t get this Scottish ‘tablet’ and their review is glorious

It’s always a lovely touch when arriving at your holiday destination to find a little treat left in your room, whether you’re staying in a big hotel or a little Airbnb.

Except these American visitors to the Isle of Skye in Scotland didn’t quite put the traditional Scottish Tablet left out for them by the owners to quite the best use.

In fact, it’s fair to say it was probably the worst possible use, if their review is anything to go by.

And just in case that’s tricky to read.

‘Location and view were superb. Very clean and had everything we needed. ‘You have got to do something with that brown tablet bar of soap you put on each of our beds. Not only was it gritty and left an oily reside but disintegrated before the shower was done! I have had much better exfoliating bar scrubs!’

It was shared on Twitter by @SassenachExile who said: ‘God bless Americans. Skye this weekend.’

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Please, please tell me thats true……! — GreyPict (@GreyPict) March 8, 2020

100% true. On my life! — (@SassenachExile) March 8, 2020

Wow, tablet really is a thing! — Margaret Bassett (@1unleashed2) March 8, 2020

You jest surely. It's been known to keep children on a ceiling for hours due to sugar content — Oor Blaze fae Skye (@Blazespage) March 8, 2020

I do NOT want to know what Thomas does with toblerone — Derek Lucas (@LucasDerek) March 8, 2020

And just you – or they – are still in any doubt about what it is, here’s this from Wikipedia.

‘Tablet is a medium-hard, sugary confection from Scotland. Tablet is usually made from sugar, condensed milk, and butter, which is boiled to a soft-ball stage and allowed to crystallise. It is often flavoured with vanilla or whisky, and sometimes has nut pieces in it. Tablet differs from fudge in that it has a brittle, grainy texture, where fudge is much softer. Well-made tablet is a medium-hard confection, not as soft as fudge, but not as hard as hard candy.’

