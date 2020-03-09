Simply 4 killer takedowns after OJ Simpson shared his coronavirus fears on Twitter
OJ Simpson’s worried about coronavirus, by all accounts, and we know this because he shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and buying supplies, lots of supplies.
Coronavirus? Who’s afraid? pic.twitter.com/nNIxVwwGLB
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 6, 2020
And these 4 responses were simply killer.
Statistically I may have a better chance of being killed by you than the virus
— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 6, 2020
Should probably get some properly-fitting gloves, too.
— David Mendelsohn (@BigBabyDavid_) March 6, 2020
Can you kill the virus for us OJ?
— YS (@YStijd) March 6, 2020
I'm actually rooting for Coronavirus here
— grit (@GRITknox) March 6, 2020
