The only 5 reactions you need to the pig that pooped out a pedometer and started a fire

If this story hadn’t been reported by so many different sources, we’d have presumed it was Exhibit A in a case involving outrageously fake news. It’s not, though, because it’s true – a pig crapped out a pedometer it had chewed from a sty-mate, which then started a fire.

Here’s how the BBC shared the news.

And this is how the North Yorkshire Fire Service reported the incident.

There may have been no pigs harmed, but minds were blown.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Tobias Moretime had this tongue-in-cheek response.

That’s just not rashernal.

READ MORE

Nothing to see here – just Sam Neill doing yoga with his pig

Source BBC Image @russjenks999, @kennethparatodos on Unsplash