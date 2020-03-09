The only 5 reactions you need to the pig that pooped out a pedometer and started a fire

If this story hadn’t been reported by so many different sources, we’d have presumed it was Exhibit A in a case involving outrageously fake news. It’s not, though, because it’s true – a pig crapped out a pedometer it had chewed from a sty-mate, which then started a fire.

Here’s how the BBC shared the news.

Pedometer-eating pig's poo starts farm fire https://t.co/NNc4b0Mzha — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 8, 2020

And this is how the North Yorkshire Fire Service reported the incident.

13:37 Should be an oink not a tweet. Tadcaster and Knaresbororough firecrews attended a fire to 4 pigpens near Bramham. No pigs harmed. Cause of fire attributed to a battery powered pedometer carried by one of the pigs (to prove it was free-range), which was eaten by the other1/2 — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) March 7, 2020

2/2 …pigs. After nature had taken its course, it's believed that the copper from the batteries reacted with the pigpens contents and in conjunction with dry bedding, ignited burning approx. 75sqm of hay. A hosereel was used to extinguish the fire and save the bacon. — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) March 7, 2020

There may have been no pigs harmed, but minds were blown.

1.

The news just gets weirder and weirder.https://t.co/3EAsiDut65 — Judith (@aroundthehills) March 8, 2020

2.

Had to read this five times to understand it, the first four times I thought it was about paedophiles https://t.co/vHjbth8hw6 — No1 for old-school detective-based literature And (@JoeStephenson96) March 8, 2020

3.

Peter Piper Picked a https://t.co/dhSUj7QfZ2 — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) March 8, 2020

4.

5.

Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. pic.twitter.com/rcaKCI040d — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) March 8, 2020

Tobias Moretime had this tongue-in-cheek response.

🎶 Tale as old as time.. https://t.co/pD71Bo1OBD — Tobias Moretime (@daringreatlyish) March 8, 2020

That’s just not rashernal.

