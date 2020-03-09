Scientists say masturbation can help people fight the coronavirus – 7 handy responses

Whilst all the current advice to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to wash hands well and frequently, with soap and water, a study has shown another avenue.

Masturbation boosts your immune system and raises your white blood cell count, helping you fight off infection and illness: https://t.co/NH8QmrLw7P pic.twitter.com/9XzaI5FnvJ — Big Think (@bigthink) March 5, 2020

How did they discover this? Does it really boost the immune system or are people too busy at home to jump on a bus and catch everyone’s germs? Did they wash their hands before they handed over their findings?

The Twitter reactions got a bit out of hand, so we narrowed it down to our favourites.

1.

That's it. I'm off to Wuhan without a face mask. https://t.co/o8OnYp56uV — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 7, 2020

2.

HA! I’m going to print this out and send it to everyone who said I ‘ruined the whole funeral’. https://t.co/0TyiBH7VXA — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) March 7, 2020

3.

So basically to avoid the virus you have to >Be a shut-in

>Have no social contact

>Masturbate all day Damn weebs really being favorited by nature huh https://t.co/yB72a4ct5u — Karen-chan 玉子 🌸 (@FireSisterBee) March 8, 2020

4.

Cut to the CDC briefing

“Ask not what your country can do for you . Ask what you can do for your country” https://t.co/Mrjqds7wyM — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) March 7, 2020

5.

Not even 9:30 and I'm having to tell people they can't wank away coronavirus how's your Saturday going? pic.twitter.com/kMxhDczCW5 — James (@jrawson) March 7, 2020

6.

In the interests of keeping myself healthy for the good of the country, I will be dedicating several hours to boosting my immune system today. https://t.co/39rt5m0XUt — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 8, 2020

7.

Is anyone else really struggling to jerk off to the coronavirus? It’s like a 7 at best https://t.co/VYvJWMmeCd — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 8, 2020

Anaesthetist and funny tweeter, Dave Jones, joined up some dots.

Explains why people are panic buying toilet paper then. https://t.co/3iL6L2pwAF — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) March 7, 2020

That’s going to make us look at stockpilers in a whole new light.

