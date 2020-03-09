People are making up bizarre Les Dennis stories after he took on this troll and it’s today’s oddest thing

Les Dennis was trending on Twitter today and it might just be the distraction we all need from coronavirus, for a couple of moments at least.

It all began when someone called @RickB560 went on Twitter to say he had met the former Family Fortunes presenter (and other stuff) and had been supremely disappointed, to say the least.

Dennis was having none of this and said it absolutely, definitely, 100% did not happen.

And if Dennis was hoping that would put the whole thing to bed, he was only half right.

Because it prompted people – lots of people – to share their own fantastical, entirely made-up memories of the time they met him and, well, have a read for yourself.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

But what really happened to prompt that first, entirely erroneous tweet? Apart from being totally made-up, you might think.

Something like this, perhaps.

Just in case you were still in any doubt, there was this.

And this.

At least @RickB560 appeared to be happy.

READ MORE

This lovely Les Dennis story about him and Amanda Holden is 33 seconds very well spent

Source Twitter @LesDennis Image ITV