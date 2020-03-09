Don’t get bogged down by the great toilet roll shortage – just read these 19 funny takes

The coronavirus has had an increasingly alarming effect worldwide. Much of North Italy is in lockdown, China has endured weeks of minimal business activity, with citizens remaining isolated in their homes, and President Trump is pretending it’s a hoax.

via GIPHY

In the UK, people have been panic-buying the one thing they’ll desperately want if they end up self-isolating …no, not alcohol – toilet paper.

One group in particular must be rubbing their hands with glee – and not with hand sanitiser, because that’s sold out as well.

Like some people’s loo rolls, it was all completely over the top.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2