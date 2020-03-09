Don’t get bogged down by the great toilet roll shortage – just read these 19 funny takes

The coronavirus has had an increasingly alarming effect worldwide. Much of North Italy is in lockdown, China has endured weeks of minimal business activity, with citizens remaining isolated in their homes, and President Trump is pretending it’s a hoax.

via GIPHY

In the UK, people have been panic-buying the one thing they’ll desperately want if they end up self-isolating …no, not alcohol – toilet paper.

One group in particular must be rubbing their hands with glee – and not with hand sanitiser, because that’s sold out as well.

The toilet paper manafacturers are really cleaning up. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 7, 2020

Like some people’s loo rolls, it was all completely over the top.

1.

"Tom, how much do you need?"

"Two hundred and forty-two rolls."

"Aw, Tom, just enough to wipe your arse with til the panic's over"

"I'll take two hundred and forty-two rolls." pic.twitter.com/BxYEJw3Rr6 — Robert Peacock (@Peaky76) March 8, 2020

2.

Most valuable substances by weight, in increasing order of value: Beluga caviar

Gold

Platinum

Heroin

Methamphetamine

Crack cocaine

Rhino horn

Plutonium

Diamond

Californium

Hand sanitizer

Toilet paper — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 7, 2020

3.

That bit at the end of Titanic when it's starting to sink & Leo looks Kate in the eyes & says

"We better get all the toilet paper"

Heartbreaking stuff — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 8, 2020

4.

Not saying people are overreacting about coronavirus but my rich neighbour is stockpiling real puppies as Waitrose has run out of Andrex #toiletpaperpanic #coronvirusuk #coronavirus — Ben Turner Comedian (@benturnercomedy) March 7, 2020

5.

Later, my wife and I will head to Sainsbury's, where I might discover the answer to a question I have long pondered: am I prepared to kill for a 9-pack of soft, smooth Andrex Skin Kind with Aloe Vera? Reader, I think I am. — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) March 8, 2020

6.

I’ve enjoyed the photos of supermarket shelves empty of any kind of pasta EXCEPT WHOLEMEAL. I expect people are wary of too much roughage what with the Great Toilet Roll Famine of 2020. — Dame VictoriaG Esq (MPhil (failed)) (@ancientnmodern) March 7, 2020

7.

Normal schedule:

Breakfast

Coffee

Lunch

Dinner

Bed Panic buyers:

Breakfast

Shitting

Might go for a shit again

It’s shitting time

Lunch, to refill for some more shitting

Treating myself to a shit

Time for the main evening shitaroo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 7, 2020

8.

9.

Britain: "We can survive anything, we are the greatest country" Also Britain: "Gotta panic buy bog roll because the papers said anyone with a cough is gonna explode" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 7, 2020

10.