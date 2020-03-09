Stop everything and watch this award-winning German advert – it’ll blow your mind

Back in 2007 and 2008, an advert won some awards for creativity, and we’re not a bit surprised. It’s recently surfaced on Twitter, and your mission – should you choose to accept it – is to make sure everybody watches it.

Mind-blowing. Pun intended.

The two-minute masterpiece features French actor, Guillaume Delaunay, who was in Victor Frankenstein, Stonehearst Asylum and the Harry Hill Movie, as well as much more.

With almost 2.5 million views in less than two days, it’s clearly gaining some traction, with reactions like this.

And this comment from Jon Brock, with which we absolutely agree.

So, here it is again in a larger format.

Source @thisdiegolopez Image YouTube screengrabs