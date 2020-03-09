Stop everything and watch this award-winning German advert – it’ll blow your mind

Back in 2007 and 2008, an advert won some awards for creativity, and we’re not a bit surprised. It’s recently surfaced on Twitter, and your mission – should you choose to accept it – is to make sure everybody watches it.

It’s been brought to my attention not every single human being has had the privilege of watching this phenomenal German commercial. It deserves a goddamn Oscar imho pic.twitter.com/vc5SqUOPhj — Diego Lopez (@thisdiegolopez) March 7, 2020

Mind-blowing. Pun intended.

The two-minute masterpiece features French actor, Guillaume Delaunay, who was in Victor Frankenstein, Stonehearst Asylum and the Harry Hill Movie, as well as much more.

A big up to the 100+ new followers who keep coming after @thisdiegolopez post (thank you again sir !). Amazing ! Well deserved Mr W ! pic.twitter.com/EJeDEfaylk — Guillaume Delaunay (@GuiDelauActor) March 8, 2020

With almost 2.5 million views in less than two days, it’s clearly gaining some traction, with reactions like this.

Impact – tick. Communicates – tick. Persuasive – tick. All done in a clever, memorable way. (Seriously good ad, forget about awards ffs) https://t.co/Z8vZQTVeqT — dave trott (@davetrott) March 8, 2020

Good morning. This is a brilliant ad. https://t.co/tZzLdD81P4 — Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) March 8, 2020

And this comment from Jon Brock, with which we absolutely agree.

One of those things where you watch it. Then you get it. And then you have to watch it again. https://t.co/LLCboAMlXW — Jon Brock (@DrBrocktagon) March 8, 2020

So, here it is again in a larger format.

Source @thisdiegolopez