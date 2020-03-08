14 fantastic tweets to mark International Women’s Day

March 8th is International Women’s Day, which is dedicated to women everywhere – their achievements and their struggles. It coincides with International ‘Richard Herring Answering Men Who Ask When Is International Men’s Day’ Day, which makes money for a women’s refuge charity.

Of course, women take precedence, and Twitter treats it like the big deal it is, with serious tweets like these:

But there are also less serious posts, and we’ve gathered some of those too, because – let’s face it, we could all do with a laugh.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2