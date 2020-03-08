14 fantastic tweets to mark International Women’s Day

March 8th is International Women’s Day, which is dedicated to women everywhere – their achievements and their struggles. It coincides with International ‘Richard Herring Answering Men Who Ask When Is International Men’s Day’ Day, which makes money for a women’s refuge charity.

Of course, women take precedence, and Twitter treats it like the big deal it is, with serious tweets like these:

As my mother always used to say, “you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last.” On #InternationalWomensDay, let’s recognize the sacrifices of all the extraordinary women who came before us and continue their fight for equality and representation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Today is #InternationalWomensDay — a day to recognize the challenges women have overcome, the progress that has been made, and the fight that lies ahead. We stand on the shoulders of the women before us and will continue the fight for equality. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 8, 2020

"To those who can’t see the point of International Women’s Day: you are the very reason it exists." — aa (@aidaazlin_) March 8, 2020

But there are also less serious posts, and we’ve gathered some of those too, because – let’s face it, we could all do with a laugh.

It’s international women’s day so if any guy pulls the “not all men” shit in a woman’s mentions today he needs to venmo her $50 — The Profane Feminist (@ProfaneFeminist) March 8, 2020

Excited to start #InternationalWomensDay as I always do: yelling ‘WHERE IS MY PRESENT??’ at my boyfriend while he panics — Lauren Bravo (@laurenbravo) March 8, 2020

– i too dream of a time when gender inequality is but a chapter in the book of history.

– don’t try and take this f**king day away from me nigel…#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/SUbxfktEP7 — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) March 8, 2020

I used to believe in International Women's Day… then I realised it was just my dad sneaking into my room, dressed as an International Woman. — Neil (@_Enanem_) March 8, 2020

Women get one day.

Pies get a whole week.#InternationalWomensDay #BritishPieWeek — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 8, 2020

