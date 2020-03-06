This man selling duvets on a TV shopping channel is so like David Brent it’s uncanny

If you’ve ever wondered where David Brent is now, he’s selling duvets on a TV shopping channel.

This clip shared by @islandniles on Twitter went viral because, well, as far as Brent impressions go, this is uncanny.

I’m sorry but this is actually David Brent flogging duvets on Ideal World pic.twitter.com/3mwiV4loUi — Ben (@islandniles) March 5, 2020

‘I don’t swear at my duvet, I swear by it.’

Brilliant. Has @rickygervais seen this? I think he may be due some royalties. — Simon Price (@Simonpaulprice) March 6, 2020

READ MORE

There’s a theory this Ian Botham interview inspired David Brent and it is totally convincing

Source Twitter @islandniles