This man selling duvets on a TV shopping channel is so like David Brent it’s uncanny

If you’ve ever wondered where David Brent is now, he’s selling duvets on a TV shopping channel.

This clip shared by @islandniles on Twitter went viral because, well, as far as Brent impressions go, this is uncanny.

‘I don’t swear at my duvet, I swear by it.’

READ MORE

There’s a theory this Ian Botham interview inspired David Brent and it is totally convincing

Source Twitter @islandniles