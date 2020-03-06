This man selling duvets on a TV shopping channel is so like David Brent it’s uncanny
If you’ve ever wondered where David Brent is now, he’s selling duvets on a TV shopping channel.
This clip shared by @islandniles on Twitter went viral because, well, as far as Brent impressions go, this is uncanny.
I’m sorry but this is actually David Brent flogging duvets on Ideal World pic.twitter.com/3mwiV4loUi
— Ben (@islandniles) March 5, 2020
‘I don’t swear at my duvet, I swear by it.’
Haha! https://t.co/u2FyeWrf80
— jennifer saunders (@ferrifrump) March 6, 2020
— Paul_Ed (@eddo75) March 6, 2020
Brilliant. Has @rickygervais seen this? I think he may be due some royalties.
— Simon Price (@Simonpaulprice) March 6, 2020
#BrentByAccident https://t.co/il1NTnyr8W
— David Brent (@DavidBrentMovie) March 6, 2020
READ MORE
There’s a theory this Ian Botham interview inspired David Brent and it is totally convincing
Source Twitter @islandniles