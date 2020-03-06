This American news network’s schoolboy error is so mind-numbingly dumb the entire internet facepalmed itself

Very few of us have never made a mistake (and anyone who says otherwise is obviously mistaken).

But not many of us have ever made a mistake quite this big.

A mistake so mind-numbingly dumb it’s hard to think how anyone could ever have made it onto American news network, MSNBC.

It’s a discussion about how much failed US presidential wannabe Michael Bloomberg spent on his campaign but any more than that might spoil it. See if you can spot it …

That noise you can hear is the entire internet facepalming itself.

In short, this.

Source @iamscottenglish