This American news network’s schoolboy error is so mind-numbingly dumb the entire internet facepalmed itself

Very few of us have never made a mistake (and anyone who says otherwise is obviously mistaken).

But not many of us have ever made a mistake quite this big.

A mistake so mind-numbingly dumb it’s hard to think how anyone could ever have made it onto American news network, MSNBC.

It’s a discussion about how much failed US presidential wannabe Michael Bloomberg spent on his campaign but any more than that might spoil it. See if you can spot it …

See if you can spot the math error. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/V3b7pRqYUe — Scott English (@iamscottenglish) March 6, 2020

That noise you can hear is the entire internet facepalming itself.

How did this error get past 1 million producerspic.twitter.com/WYl8IzItll — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 6, 2020

Look at this. Even for US cable news talk, this is a level of stupidity that might never be matched. And it involves an MSNBC anchor and a member of the New York Times board!!! https://t.co/e1ooz6kK16 — Andrew Neil (@afneil) March 6, 2020

this is INCREDIBLE. Two intelligent people (presumably with producers in their ears, and having had time to prep the segment) doing the sum "500 million divided by 327 million" in their heads and coming out with the answer "one million". https://t.co/5e9AYbcWMI — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) March 6, 2020

In short, this.

America, we have a problemhttps://t.co/gJY44k9nlJ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 6, 2020

READ MORE

This mum’s guide to ‘how we make tea in America ‘ is 100% WTF

Source @iamscottenglish