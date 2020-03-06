They’ve been nicking hand sanitiser at the Sun and everyone made the same joke

In the efforts to counter the spread of coronavirus, some employers have been putting on extra hand sanitiser for their staff.

Except staff at the Sun and the Times, it would appear, have been making rather too much use of this gesture. By taking the stuff home with them.

Over to the Guardian’s media editor, Jim Waterson.

And everyone, well, lots of people, made the same joke.

We’re with @jimwaterson.

Source Twitter @jimwaterson