They’ve been nicking hand sanitiser at the Sun and everyone made the same joke

In the efforts to counter the spread of coronavirus, some employers have been putting on extra hand sanitiser for their staff.

Except staff at the Sun and the Times, it would appear, have been making rather too much use of this gesture. By taking the stuff home with them.

Over to the Guardian’s media editor, Jim Waterson.

Big scandal at News UK, home of the Sun and the Times. Email to staff: "You will have noticed hand sanitisers have been placed at different points across the building. Sadly, people have been removing these from the building or bringing in their own empty containers to fill up." — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 5, 2020

And everyone, well, lots of people, made the same joke.

Gonna need more than a hand sanitizer to clean that lot up — Ali Clean Hands 🐳 (@ali__samson) March 5, 2020

However much soap they use they’ll still be a virus working for The Sun. — Geoff Wilton (@geoffwilton2) March 5, 2020

At News UK you can never sanitise enough. — jorge (@antartica81) March 5, 2020

They overlook the possibility the staff are drinking the stuff. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 5, 2020

We’re with @jimwaterson.

Absolutely nothing but respect for the person turning up to work with an empty container of Dettol. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 5, 2020

