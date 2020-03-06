There’s something a little off with this equality drive in Hungary’s British Embassy
The British Embassy in Budapest has been doing sterling work towards creating a climate of gender equality, if they are to be believed.
There’s just one slight problem with that – see if you can spot what it is.
"Each for Equal" – This year the campaign around the #InternationalWomensDay focuses around #genderequality. Our Embassy proud of its effort to facilitate gender equality and recognize the female colleagues' contribution to the Embassy's susccess. #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/PKuH7LYlUi
Erm …that’s a bit of a heavy male-to-female ratio.
We weren’t the only ones thinking they probably haven’t quite nailed this equality thing yet.
count the number of women on this picture https://t.co/TbfwZrlyVm
This photo is so white it’s trying to return a gilet with no receipt. https://t.co/ZnE2QCTZmm
QUICK. GET OUR ONE FEMALE COLLEAGUE AND MAKE SURE SHE'S CENTRE FRAME TO SHOW WE CARE ABOUT WOMEN. https://t.co/aQGg5jHSRi
"gender equality"
*posts a picture of one woman surrounded by men*
Mick ter Reehorst had this niggling suspicion about the photo’s gender imbalance.
The female colleagues are probably doing actual work towards gender equality inside. https://t.co/7CxxtlUrWl
Sounds highly likely.
