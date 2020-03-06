There’s something a little off with this equality drive in Hungary’s British Embassy

The British Embassy in Budapest has been doing sterling work towards creating a climate of gender equality, if they are to be believed.

There’s just one slight problem with that – see if you can spot what it is.

Erm …that’s a bit of a heavy male-to-female ratio.

We weren’t the only ones thinking they probably haven’t quite nailed this equality thing yet.

Mick ter Reehorst had this niggling suspicion about the photo’s gender imbalance.

Sounds highly likely.

Source @ukinhungary Image @ukinhungary