There’s something a little off with this equality drive in Hungary’s British Embassy

The British Embassy in Budapest has been doing sterling work towards creating a climate of gender equality, if they are to be believed.

There’s just one slight problem with that – see if you can spot what it is.

"Each for Equal" – This year the campaign around the #InternationalWomensDay focuses around #genderequality. Our Embassy proud of its effort to facilitate gender equality and recognize the female colleagues' contribution to the Embassy's susccess. #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/PKuH7LYlUi — UK in Hungary (@ukinhungary) March 5, 2020

Erm …that’s a bit of a heavy male-to-female ratio.

We weren’t the only ones thinking they probably haven’t quite nailed this equality thing yet.

count the number of women on this picture https://t.co/TbfwZrlyVm — Lord President Narwhal Tusk (@andraswf) March 5, 2020

This photo is so white it’s trying to return a gilet with no receipt. https://t.co/ZnE2QCTZmm — Rika Nakamura (@Kuidaor3) March 5, 2020

QUICK. GET OUR ONE FEMALE COLLEAGUE AND MAKE SURE SHE'S CENTRE FRAME TO SHOW WE CARE ABOUT WOMEN. https://t.co/aQGg5jHSRi — ⚫️ Ashleigh-Jayne 🎵 (@SmashleighJayne) March 5, 2020

"gender equality" *posts a picture of one woman surrounded by men* — paraguaya naturalizada (@danimadu) March 5, 2020

Mick ter Reehorst had this niggling suspicion about the photo’s gender imbalance.

The female colleagues are probably doing actual work towards gender equality inside. https://t.co/7CxxtlUrWl — Mick ter Reehorst (@Micktr) March 5, 2020

Sounds highly likely.

