Simply 23 funny jokes by 23 very funny women for International Women’s Day
It’s International Women’s Day, so what better day to share some jokes by these 23 funny women on Twitter.
1.
Typos can be expensive. One time, I accidentally wrote myself a to-to list and ended up having to bless the rains down in Africa.
— Oonagh (@Okeating) February 22, 2020
2.
Ben Folds and Jeremy Irons should get together and start a dry cleaning business.
They could call it Ben and Jerry’s.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 20, 2020
3.
Don’t be frightened of the wind, it’s just miles and miles of really, and I mean REALLY, furious ghosts.
— Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) February 9, 2020
4.
And you may tell yourself
This is not my beautiful mouse
And you may tell yourself
This is not my beautiful knife pic.twitter.com/HjYkL7NYi4
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 18, 2020
5.
Shareef don’t like it pic.twitter.com/EtUBZcawYq
— Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) August 31, 2019
6.
Don’t tell him, Pike. https://t.co/sw0uHBr5fe
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) February 27, 2020
7.
Me: *taps mic*
Me: Actually, female sharks are generally larger than male sharks, so the hand gestures in Baby Shark are wrong. Furthermore
[Security guards wrestle me off the stage]
— Tits McGee (@Scientits) September 8, 2019
8.
Wow I love Enya pic.twitter.com/xnCZKxW9Qt
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 23, 2020
9.
Massive Placebo fan though pic.twitter.com/xjdnEuC23C
— Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) January 17, 2020
10.
Without school swimming lessons, I wouldn’t be where I am today. By the river, wearing pyjamas, about to save a drowning brick
— Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 4, 2020
11.
The opposite of a mermaid is a landlady
— Cal Wilson (@calbo) September 1, 2019
12.
— ceeks (@70Ceeks) December 25, 2019