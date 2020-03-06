People have questions about these deaths from 1721 – so many questions

As the name suggests, the Black Plaques Twitter account details the bizarre anecdotes from history that don’t get aired on any of those programmes on BBC Four. There’s a book out, if you want a quirky gift for Mother’s Day.

A recent post has really caught people’s attention, and you can probably see why.

What Londoners died from – this week in 1721😬 pic.twitter.com/XawG3ZQA8r — Black Plaques (@BlackPlaques) March 4, 2020

How many of us haven’t come down with a bad case of purples?

1.

"What did he die of?"

"Horseshoehead."

"…Ho-"

"Horseshoehead."

"He got hit in the head by-"

"Horseshoehead, yes. How am I being unclear?" https://t.co/W3CdeXGxbA — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) March 5, 2020

2.

Died of teeth. There's a world of horror there… https://t.co/ZppEI0XnEC — rosamundi (@rosamundi) March 5, 2020

3.

I have SO MANY QUESTIONS Someone died of EVIL? And… THREE PEOPLE died of Rising of the Lights and that sounds INCREDIBLY CREEPY 😱 Also purples, gotta watch out for those purples Two dead of mortification, oof, embarrassing way to go Also… Headmoldshot? Horshoehead? WHAT https://t.co/nlmaqdl6bx — Melissa Caruso (@melisscaru) March 5, 2020

4.

"You 'eard about Frank? Twift o'th guts got 'im" https://t.co/UP71ZljxDK — Ferg (@chester_mcfly) March 5, 2020

5.

I think Evil, Purples and Thrush are the most alarming. https://t.co/VFluusqG8j — Dame VictoriaG Esq (MPhil (failed)) (@ancientnmodern) March 5, 2020

6.

mortification – well we've all been there https://t.co/1jVw05esFg — Rebecca 'stay gold pony boy' Williams (@stupidgirl45) March 5, 2020

Kimberley Wilson was drawn to one entry in particular.

I need to know about the teeth people. 🤔 https://t.co/aEiDmHLFXP — Kimberley Wilson CPsychol (@FoodAndPsych) March 5, 2020

Oh, we all do, Kimberley – if only to avoid them.

