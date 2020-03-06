People are remembering how they used to rescue bricks from swimming pools and some non-Brits are very confused indeed

It all started when Holly Brockwell got all nostalgic on Twitter …

… and was pretty sure she’d got some people all confused.

And she was right.

So @andraswf (from Hungary) decided to throw the whole thing wide open and the responses came tumbling in.

Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

To conclude …

Image Pixabay