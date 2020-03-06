People are remembering how they used to rescue bricks from swimming pools and some non-Brits are very confused indeed

It all started when Holly Brockwell got all nostalgic on Twitter …

Without school swimming lessons, I wouldn't be where I am today. By the river, wearing pyjamas, about to save a drowning brick — Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 4, 2020

I suspect I've confused the non-Brits again — Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 4, 2020

pretty much — Lord President Narwhal Tusk (@andraswf) March 4, 2020

For some reason at school, we all had to dive into the swimming pool wearing pyjamas and get a brick out of the deep end. It was a thing — Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 4, 2020

Okay, hive mind: is this really a British thing? https://t.co/lBpLGihZ20 — Lord President Narwhal Tusk (@andraswf) March 4, 2020

Yes. Rubber-coated brick though, we’re not monsters. — Ben Cooper (@bencooper) March 4, 2020

yes – because you never know when you’ll have to save a brick from drowning in the middle of the night so we rehearse it from a young age genuinely a thing — dean (@DeanRed123) March 4, 2020

Yep. Me and my mum had to dash around trying to buy some pyjamas that didn't have cartoon characters on. I was a sensitive child. — Dan Reast (@RoastedReast) March 4, 2020

I definitely remember doing it. Not a regular house brick — a special brick made of a hard, heavy, black rubber substance. Sort of like how I imagine the black box on an airplane. — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) March 4, 2020

and tie knots in the bottoms and blow them up to make a float! — Phil Bird (@PhilBird19) March 4, 2020

I did this. Did a lifesaving course at uni too and we did it again then. IIRC it about being able to swim with clothes on in case a brick is drowning. But it turns out bricks can hold their breath for ages. — Pete Bagnall (@pbagnall) March 4, 2020

I believe it started during the great brick drought of 76.

Bricks became so rare that small children were trained to retrieve them from rivers, canals etc.

The pyjamas were in preparation for when we were rushed to hospital afterwards.😀 — craig weaver-martin (@craigmartin46) March 4, 2020

Its part of our great heritage as a *checks notes* "independent coastal state." — roger (@r0g3rd4y) March 4, 2020

I couldn't do this. Had a panic attack and was "made an example of" in true British fashion so that not only the other kids, but staff as well, humiliated me at the poolside and called me a cry baby. Classic 1979! Finally learned to swim aged 14 once I had a patient teacher. — Candace Taylor-Gregg (@candacekendall_) March 4, 2020

Yup. Whatever else life has thrown at me I've always been confident that if I'm wearing pyjamas and a brick needs salvaging from 6' of chlorinated cold water I'm good to go — Nigel Gibson 🐝 (@nogbad) March 4, 2020

Did it in a full navy uniform once, boots and every thing. Plot twist: was not in the navy. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) March 4, 2020

I think the point of the pyjamas was to make a float by tying up the legs and blowing into them. I never get on a boat now without a pair. — corinne williams#FBPE#BetterthanBrexit (@wiliams_corinne) March 4, 2020

And then you tie knots in the pyjama legs and wave them over your head to catch air thus making a balloon which you quickly seal by another knot and throw into the water so your swimming partner can use it as a lifebuoy. — Nicky (@zwitterio) March 5, 2020

Yes. Bronze survival badge — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 4, 2020

In the netherlands it was rings, just in case sonic is ever incapacitated and we have to dive in the river to get that ring to revive him. — Penanggalan🌍🚀🌌🏳️‍🌈 (@Firesnakious) March 4, 2020

I first read about this in Adrian Mole but I assumed it was a translation error. It sounded too mental to be real. — Peter Ellis (@almostconverge) March 4, 2020

So far we've established that not only the Brits are doing this, but apparently also the Dutch and the Germans. All I can say is this is the first time I'm glad that we were on the other side of the Wall. — Lord President Narwhal Tusk (@andraswf) March 4, 2020

Also an Australian thing. For a basic swimming/lifesaving certificate. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) March 4, 2020

The replies confirm this. Of all the idiosyncratic stuff about this country, this takes the cake. — Lord President Narwhal Tusk (@andraswf) March 4, 2020

