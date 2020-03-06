Handwashing with Lady Macbeth is the way forward in the fight against the coronavirus

In the battle against Covid-19, the World Health Organization has issued guidelines on effective handwashing, the best way of preventing the virus from spreading.

Via

And don’t forget to do it for the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice.

Obviously, a clear and easily edited image like that was always going to be very tempting to internet comedians – and scholars.

A satirical musical duo named Fossilheads took the images and added the handwashing soliloquy by Lady Macbeth, which they posted to their Facebook page.

The clever edit came to the attention of a wider audience when it was shared on Twitter, appropriately enough, by the Reduced Shakespeare Company.

Forget singing in Happy Birthday twice: THIS is what you recite to tell you how long to wash your hands. H/t @ninjalampie pic.twitter.com/TjXMZCQbt2 — Reduced Shakespeare Company (@reduced) March 3, 2020

We really enjoyed these reactions.

don't let anyone tell you an EngLit degree is useless https://t.co/vFi4HgiRBL — Debbie Cameron (@wordspinster) March 4, 2020

Well isn’t this just the most perfect and fitting thing to come out of the whole COVID-19 thang https://t.co/sgOEY6pO67 — Eliza Bennet (@elizabennet3) March 4, 2020

I LOOOOOOVE that this is making #Macbeth trend in the UK https://t.co/7AV4zwjMeZ — Laleh Khalili (@LalehKhalili) March 5, 2020

Sunny Singh boiled it down to this:

Wash your hands like the woman who convinced her husband to commit regicide and now not all great Neptune’s ocean will wash this blood off her hands…. https://t.co/bT7xAqeaRN — Sunny Singh (@sunnysingh_n6) March 5, 2020

Exactly as outlined by the WHO.

READ MORE

Simply 13 Happy Birthday alternatives to sing whilst washing your hands for 20 seconds

Source Fossilheads Image Fossilheads, fiftysophomoricsummers