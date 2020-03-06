Funerals may be streamed online if there’s a pandemic – 11 sneaky digs at the policy

The government’s contingency planning in the case of Covid-19 becoming a pandemic seems to be a work in progress, like their oven-ready Brexit deal and that social care plan they told us about.

Every couple of days, there’s a new leak, or maybe “rumour” is a better word, the most recent of which relates to how funerals might be conducted in the event of there being – you know – a lot of them.

Coronavirus: Funerals 'could be streamed online' if COVID-19 becomes pandemic https://t.co/SeVacnZCsy — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 5, 2020

There was just something about the combination of death and the internet that really set Twitter’s creativity alight, like some sort of web-based cremation.

Here’s the result.

No more coffin in public. https://t.co/kTIi0mfCti — David QC (@DavidMuttering) March 5, 2020

he died as he lived. gettin them sweet retweets https://t.co/KpbkIsObgi — 🦇 katie 🦇 (@supermathskid) March 5, 2020

"Here we are gathered to remember a mother of 3, a grandmother of 7, a friend, a member of the community… AND IT'S LIVEEEE" https://t.co/Jp3vppH45t — Elliot (@E_Clifford139) March 5, 2020

Press F to pay respects https://t.co/1R65pVxvHC — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 5, 2020

Donation goal

10 dollars- I show the body

50 dollars- I slap the body

100 dollars- I scream "POGGERS" https://t.co/ojfdeRrtdX — ATENÇÃO ESTOU COM TESÃO (@COMCHUPP) March 5, 2020

Piracy will be a problem, people not paying n watching an illegal stream from NBC Funerals on RedditFuneralStreams https://t.co/0j6RfWHYXt — Sean from Enderby (@seanfromenderby) March 5, 2020

Forget streaming. I want everyone to have to torrent my funeral. If you're not frantically Googling Amy.O.Connor.The.Great.Farewell.2020.480p.x264-mSD[eztv].mkv.torrent then we were never friends. https://t.co/0dZdNlbML4 — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) March 5, 2020

Pay per Pew https://t.co/R1fL98JJys — Captain Kidd (@kidd__kong78) March 5, 2020

We reckon comedian and actor, Bethany Black, might be onto something in hoping to be able to pick the platform.

I want mine on Twitch. https://t.co/F7iMGXfD7q — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) March 5, 2020

We’re leaning towards Ex-Box.

Source Sky News Image @sandym10 and @glencarstonpeters on Unsplash