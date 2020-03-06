Funerals may be streamed online if there’s a pandemic – 11 sneaky digs at the policy
The government’s contingency planning in the case of Covid-19 becoming a pandemic seems to be a work in progress, like their oven-ready Brexit deal and that social care plan they told us about.
Every couple of days, there’s a new leak, or maybe “rumour” is a better word, the most recent of which relates to how funerals might be conducted in the event of there being – you know – a lot of them.
Coronavirus: Funerals 'could be streamed online' if COVID-19 becomes pandemic https://t.co/SeVacnZCsy
— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 5, 2020
There was just something about the combination of death and the internet that really set Twitter’s creativity alight, like some sort of web-based cremation.
Here’s the result.
1.
No more coffin in public. https://t.co/kTIi0mfCti
— David QC (@DavidMuttering) March 5, 2020
2.
he died as he lived. gettin them sweet retweets https://t.co/KpbkIsObgi
— 🦇 katie 🦇 (@supermathskid) March 5, 2020
3.
"Here we are gathered to remember a mother of 3, a grandmother of 7, a friend, a member of the community… AND IT'S LIVEEEE" https://t.co/Jp3vppH45t
— Elliot (@E_Clifford139) March 5, 2020
4.
FluTube https://t.co/PGswGOmI3C
— Sean Leahy (@thepunningman) March 5, 2020
5.
Amazon Primeatorium. https://t.co/Qd5dl13R41
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 5, 2020
6.
Press F to pay respects https://t.co/1R65pVxvHC
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 5, 2020
7.
Donation goal
10 dollars- I show the body
50 dollars- I slap the body
100 dollars- I scream "POGGERS" https://t.co/ojfdeRrtdX
— ATENÇÃO ESTOU COM TESÃO (@COMCHUPP) March 5, 2020
8.
Piracy will be a problem, people not paying n watching an illegal stream from NBC Funerals on RedditFuneralStreams https://t.co/0j6RfWHYXt
— Sean from Enderby (@seanfromenderby) March 5, 2020
9.
Forget streaming. I want everyone to have to torrent my funeral. If you're not frantically Googling Amy.O.Connor.The.Great.Farewell.2020.480p.x264-mSD[eztv].mkv.torrent then we were never friends. https://t.co/0dZdNlbML4
— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) March 5, 2020
10.
iPrayer. https://t.co/Qa7OYAY9Jz
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) March 5, 2020
11.
Pay per Pew https://t.co/R1fL98JJys
— Captain Kidd (@kidd__kong78) March 5, 2020
We reckon comedian and actor, Bethany Black, might be onto something in hoping to be able to pick the platform.
I want mine on Twitch. https://t.co/F7iMGXfD7q
— Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) March 5, 2020
We’re leaning towards Ex-Box.
READ MORE
This is a very timely read for anyone tempted to go stockpiling because of coronavirus
Source Sky News Image @sandym10 and @glencarstonpeters on Unsplash