15 nice things that made us feel good inside this week

Our weekly round up of some nice things we saw this week that made us feel a warm glow inside.

1.

Pea-based joy of the day. pic.twitter.com/ltIqvMRTFy — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 28, 2020

2.

My great grandfather got married on Saturday at 85. My heart is still spilling over in joy. pic.twitter.com/EHrPaTJpSe — Breya M. Johnson (@TheBlackLayers) February 28, 2020

3.

When you meet your favorite character … !! 🐶👇🏼 📹cremedelaezra | Ig pic.twitter.com/FuJfRbkM5r — mondo diverso (@StefanoSMagi) February 28, 2020

4.

This is what makes me happy ❤️❤️ Before getting off the bus, this little girl told the bus driver that “Shake It Off” was her favorite song, he stopped everything he was doing, turned up the song, and jammed out with her! pic.twitter.com/p2FkjuYmtm — Akki (@akkitwts) February 29, 2020

5.

Please take 9 seconds out of your day to listen to this hedgehog’s tiny little feet go pitter patter pic.twitter.com/jNND5nerZM — Leonardo DiCaprisun (@Heatherrnab) February 29, 2020

6.

A giant bowl of Cookies and cream ice-cream

(dalmatian_zara / IG) pic.twitter.com/BsR7YnFdw6 — Woof Woof® (@WoofWoof_TV) March 1, 2020

7.

this is leny and he absolutely loves sliding down hills

(leny_the_retriever IG) pic.twitter.com/YkEHqyllFq — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 1, 2020

8.

i’ll take two puppucino’s please

(Khali Titsch FB) pic.twitter.com/28YmU0lPoQ — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 2, 2020

9.

I think the best part about my college experience is getting my roomie out her comfort zone 💛 pic.twitter.com/S1yUW564ND — Lauryn😛 (@lauryn_breezy) March 2, 2020

10.

This stray dog helps kids safely cross the street 💞 pic.twitter.com/JRik696IF6 — The Dodo (@dodo) March 3, 2020

11.

12.

Okay so skincare has its downsides 😂 pic.twitter.com/O4NoFry3ZE — NcutiGatwa (@NcutiGatwa) March 3, 2020

13.

Why is baby dino so baby pic.twitter.com/PT9syLDkE4 — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 4, 2020

14.

i have been laughing at this all day im crying idk why this is so funny pic.twitter.com/U7ZQlsgXiA — cheese toastie (@harvetmoon) March 3, 2020

15.

This may happen if you try to scare a bear away with a waterhose… pic.twitter.com/n0qemWCQ1i — 🌊❄️🆘🏳️‍🌈 Dexter (@SoyBoyManBun) March 5, 2020

