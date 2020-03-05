People have been sharing what they used to drink instead of water after Caitlin Moran said this

Journalist and author Caitlin Moran got people thinking what they used to drink instead of water after she said this on Twitter.

Does anyone remember actually drinking water in the 80's/90's? If you left the house, you couldn't get bottled water back then, and we weren't taking reusable water bottles with us. DID WE EVER DRINK WATER? I don't have a single memory of it. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 4, 2020

And it’s fair to say it struck a chord. Here are just some of the things people had to say.

Nope. I honestly didn’t drink water through my whole childhood, it wasn’t a thing. We just had orange squash. For every drink. — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) March 4, 2020

Why did we not just turn to POWDER? — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 4, 2020

Slush puppies were the closest I got to drinking water. Um bongo. Capri sun. Panda cola. Or milk — Eos (@EosCounsell) March 4, 2020

I remember drinking the water out of water pistols and making tiny tangerine flavoured drinks with tictac boxes — BLTP (@Gargarin) March 4, 2020

Playing sport in the 70s & 80s, you were often actively discouraged from drinking water on the grounds it would "give you a stitch". I seem to recall @prodnose making this point a few years ago. — Point Communications (@PointCommsLee) March 4, 2020

A stitch! That's a blast from the past. What ever happened to them. I remember everyone having them back in the day but you never hear of them anymore. — Matt Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mj291278) March 4, 2020

I asked this recently. Were we all permanently dehydrated? Answers tended to be either we didn’t go out as much or travel as far Also squash in one of these pic.twitter.com/gFOuiF5oZD — Louise Dillon 🕷 #FBPE (@newpencilcase) March 4, 2020

Ahh, the Roughneck flask. Keeping things tepid 24/7!! — Mick (@twitmgs) March 4, 2020

Tizer or Corona pop. Fizzy Vimto. Orange squash. And Lucozade when poorly. — Josie Lawrence (@josielawrence1) March 4, 2020

Lucozade was considered a 'tonic'. My mum used to buy it from the chemist. It came in a large screw top bottle wrapped in crinkly orange cellophane. One bottle had to last the whole illness and the empty taken back to the chemist for 1d. — christine barnett (@olderthanthou) March 4, 2020

We had one water fountain at school. The water tasted like petrol. It was the pre-Jamie Oliver 90s. It may have been petrol. — Helen Kingston (@kingstonwrites) March 4, 2020

No it was always Corona delivered by the milkman! pic.twitter.com/tgdpf14U7f — ✨Sharon✨ (@Sharonc1312) March 4, 2020

Straight from the tap with my head in the sink. Always. It was delicious. Sheffield water is hard and clear and delicious. I miss it. — emily m (@maitlis) March 4, 2020

Loving this thread. Yes! Drinking straight from the tap. Only put water in a glass if it was to dilute ribena or orange squash (barley water if Mum was feeling rich or Wimbledon was on…) — ofjmx (@ofjmx) March 4, 2020

I remember once I was at a theme park with my parents and I passed out from dehydration and I think maybe I had a little sip from a water fountain and we moved on — Amber Sparks🪓 (@ambernoelle) March 4, 2020

I say that every day!!! My 83 yr old dad has never had a glass of water in his life I don’t think!! Just tea and beer xx — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) March 4, 2020

Tiny glass of water in those French glasses with numbers on the bottom at school lunch and then nothing until you got home on the verge of dehyrdration and furiously drank some Quosh orange squash. — Jane Clapton 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@janeclapton) March 4, 2020

That’ll do for now. We’re off for a glass of water.

