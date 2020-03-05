An old picture from Stonehenge is creeping people out – 9 nightmare scenarios

The official Twitter account of Stonehenge has been sharing archive photos of ordinary sightseers posing with the neolithic landmark, and on in particular has attracted attention.

This dramatic photo is of Donald and Roy with their mother in 1939 – they'd traveled by train from Sheffield for a holiday in Bournemouth and made a special trip to Stonehenge. 'Your Stonehenge – 150 years of personal photos' ➡️ https://t.co/zwWwZYFt8h pic.twitter.com/0XaSJyKVI1 — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) March 3, 2020

What is it about two young children that gives us the shivers? It’s a mystery.

This is what people had to say about Donald and Roy’s day out.

I loved this horror movie, Edward Woodward played the disbelieving husband with a dark secret. https://t.co/bVw3vqKtme — Laz,husband of Rachel. Destroyer of Worlds.🎪 (@lazaroumterror) March 4, 2020

Everyone who sees this cursed image dies in a rusty barbed wire incident soon after. Sorry folks. https://t.co/NW6Z7KCI9L — Lee Harvey (@valleyguitarist) March 3, 2020

what a weirdly compelling photo. If I encountered these three at Stonehenge I'm not sure I'd make it out alive https://t.co/VfqiUlr3Ll — Simon Brackenborough (@sbrackenborough) March 3, 2020

Are you quite sure they didn't come from the Overlook Hotel? https://t.co/Uw6jw85F23 — @Lost_tales_podcast (@Losttalespodca1) March 3, 2020

Good morning to these three, freezing my blood to jelly. Via @tamarfeast x https://t.co/NNuzbscsck — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) March 4, 2020

KONZEPT: Turn of the Screw https://t.co/AccvZ38wc2 — DAS KONZEPT (@DAS_KONZEPT_) March 3, 2020

I zoomed in too far and now I’m freaked out pic.twitter.com/DD2f1ui3dR — 🌟 Joanna Montgomery 🌟 (@joannamont) March 4, 2020

Donald and Roy's mother was never seen again https://t.co/z424TUyOMo — toby young's zipface grift (@vegansausagero1) March 3, 2020

Andy Partridge went even darker.

Lovely picture of the stones. Just the stones. Nobody in the picture. Just the stones on their own… — Andy Partridge (@AndyP2609) March 3, 2020

Thanks for that, Andy. None of us are going to sleep.

