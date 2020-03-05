This clip of Celine Dion reacting to a fan’s best efforts went viral today because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Singers in cars crushing their fans self esteem.

I hereby claim this format.pic.twitter.com/IVsxJnfPml — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) March 5, 2020

And lots and lots of people loved it.

I’ve watched this 12 times. It keeps getting funnier. — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) March 5, 2020

I think the noise of the car window makes it! 😂 — Ryan J Murphy (@RyanJMurphy) March 5, 2020

The 'finger'! 😱 — Carpe Diem (@THFCtid) March 5, 2020

But if you think it’s too good to be true, then you’re right. At least, we think you are.

Thankfully the real reaction (a fist bump) is on this page: https://t.co/8zRum5eACd good Photoshop though by somebody. — Paul Groom (@MrPaulGroom) March 5, 2020

Or maybe that’s the fake one! No, it’s not. (We don’t think so …)

Source @GeoffNorcott